Motueka floods destroy young family’s tiny home weeks after arriving from Australia

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Blue Malosso tells Ryan Bridge her family has lost everything they own after the Motueka River burst its banks last week.

A young family watched helplessly as raging floodwaters destroyed their tiny home, sweeping away everything they had in seconds, including their children’s teddies.

The family moved to New Zealand from Australia about six months before Friday night’s devastating flood that shifted their home 400m in Ngātīmoti near Motueka.

