Blue Malsosso told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge: “It [the tiny home] flew 400m from where it originally was onto a neighbour’s paddock and into orchards.

“It was very scary, there wasn’t really a lot of warning, otherwise, a lot of people would have been a lot more prepared.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, so it’s just complete devastation and shock when you come back to see that’s everything you’ve worked for, just into pieces.

“You go through all the emotions, shock, grief, there’s just no words for it.”

The incident followed several days of torrential rain and widespread flooding and evacuations last week.

“We watched as the river got higher and higher and eventually came and took everything we own.

“Our house, our clothes, our furniture, our appliances, the kids’ clothes, toys, absolutely everything,” Malosso said in a Givealittle post.

Aerial photos show extensive flooding in Riwaka, near Motueka. Photo / James Thomas

“Not to mention things we’ve lost that we will never be able to replace again.

“We are broken and don’t even know what to do or where to start - all I know is we need help.”

The family did not have time to grab nappies, formula or any of the special things that their children used to sleep with at night, Malosso said in the post.

“My toddler won’t stop asking to take her home or about her special bears that’s she’s had with since birth, and right now I can’t even hold myself together.”

Malosso’s close friend Ashleigh Spratt told the Herald the family were in a tiny home on Blue’s parents’ property, which also got washed out in the storm.

“They watched the tiny home float away.

“Imagine your life savings and everything you worked hard for just float away, and she didn’t have time to grab a bag.

“For [Blue], it’s just fear, confusion.

“She said she felt like she should have done something, like grabbed a bag of nappies or formula, but she didn’t have time.”

Spratt said she talked to Malosso’s daughter Shelby yesterday.

“I’ve given her some teddies and things that the community have given us, which has been great, and lots of clothes.

“I was like, ‘Do you like this teddy?’

“‘Yeah, but all my toys got washed away,’” Shelby told her.

Spratt said Shelby appears to comprehend what happened and asked lots of questions.

“‘Mum, can we go home? Can I get my snuggly, my pyjamas?’”

Shelby told people on the street that her house got “blown up by a bomb,” Spratt said.

Shelby, 2, and Zeeland, who is about to turn one, were forced to evacuate their home with just the clothes on their backs. Photo / Givealittle

The family is staying in temporary accommodation in Kaiteriteri before they move again after numerous offers from friends and locals, Spratt said.

“I saw them today and they didn’t have shoes on. You know, the kids are still in their pyjamas, dirty clothes,” Spratt said.

The family did not have house or contents insurance.

States of emergency were declared in Marlborough and Tasman districts as floodwaters triggered slips and closed roads.

Dozens of households were evacuated on Friday due to rising floodwaters in the regions.

