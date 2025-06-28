A person died after they were reportedly hit by a tree while clearing flood damage in Wai-iti, south of Nelson, yesterday morning.

The incident comes as a local state of emergency declaration remained in place for Nelson-Tasman and Marlborough after heavy rain led to widespread flooding.

Dozens of households were forced to evacuate on Friday due to rising floodwaters across the regions.

Weather set to ease

MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley told the Herald an easing trend will sweep across the country today.

“It’s just kind of clearing out the gunk, as the low pressure moves off to the east of New Zealand.

“Some showers remaining, but nothing severe,” Pawley said.

A front moving up the South Island could bring another dusting of snow to skifields as the season kicks off.

Treble Cone began its 2025 winter season with 25cm of fresh snow blanketing the top of the Home Basin.

“It’s been the most incredible morning in the snow, seeing locals and visitors alike get amongst [it] for TC’s Opening Day,” said chief mountains officer Laura Hedley.

After a colder start to the weekend, Pawley said temperatures would return to average levels.

By Monday, however, “we’re going to see more of those kind of frosty, wintry mornings”.

“There’s definitely an easing trend, into Monday, we’re seeing things clear up.

“There’s a bit of cloud around and it’s a bit showery. Certainly we’ll be seeing those fine spells increase and Tuesday, there’s a ridge of high pressure, so Tuesday should be a pretty nice day.”

Recovery mode begins

After severe weather ravaged much of New Zealand, those worst hit are moving into a recovery phase.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith told NZME it was a difficult day for emergency management workers yesterday after the storm-related fatality.

He said key infrastructure in the region had been severely damaged.

“We have the Minister of Emergency Management, Mark Mitchell, coming [today], and we’ll be discussing with him some of the support the region will need in the recovery from the storm event.

“Thankfully, the skies have cleared, the rivers are dropping, and so we’re moving into recovery mode.”

The state of emergency was declared on Friday and will be reviewed this morning.

Smith said the stormwaters had been so strong that a large amount of contaminants had entered the coastal area and Tasman Bay.

“That’s been compounded by some of our wastewater across the region and for that reason a rāhui on swimming and taking shellfish in Tasman Bay has been imposed.”

The rāhui took effect from yesterday and covered the area from Te Parinui o Whiti (the White Bluffs) in the east, west to Kahurangi Point, including Aorere and Tai Tapu.

No severe weather warnings are in place across the country.

