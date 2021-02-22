Woman reported missing after Mōkau beach walk found trapped in cave by high tide

Alison Cleaver has been found in a cave after being reported missing earlier in the day. Photo / Alan Gibson

A woman reported missing in Mōkau this evening after she didn't return from a beach walk has been found.

Alison Cleaver was last seen around 12.30pm today when she didn't return from a beach walk between the Mohakatino River and the Mōkau River, police said.

Search efforts began earlier in the day to find Cleaver, who was visiting family in the area in the North Island's Waitomo district and suffers from memory loss.

But police have since confirmed Cleaver has been found. She had been trapped in a cave by the high tide.

"Police are pleased to advise the 58-year-old woman reported missing from Mōkau has been located this evening," a police spokesperson said.

"A boatie helping with the search spotted the woman in a cave between Rapanui Stream and Mohakatino Stream at around 8pm.

"A helicopter was dispatched to rescue the woman, and she has been returned to safety."

Alison Cleaver went for a walk on the beach between the Mohakatino River and the Mōkau River today, and was last seen around 12.30pm. Photo / NZ Police

Cleaver has been assessed by paramedics.

"Police would like to thank all those in the community who helped with the search today, and the public for their concern and assistance while the search was under way."