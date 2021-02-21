Australian woman refusing a Covid swab in MIQ had already protested against lockdowns

An Australian woman who is refusing to take a Covid-19 swab says she will finally leave MIQ in Wellington tomorrow - after 28 days.

Lucinda Baulch flew into New Zealand almost a month ago to drop off children she had been fostering to their new home in Aotearoa.

"I put my hand up saying I'll take the children on the plane, I'll stay with them during managed isolation."

She claims that while she was in Australia, she was told by officials there she wouldn't need to take a Covid-19 swab because she flew in from Australia, but once she arrived she was informed that this was not the case.

This isn't the first time Baulch has challenged Covid-19 rules, and back in Australia, she participated in an anti-lockdown protest.

The woman is staying at the Grand Mercure Hotel in Wellington. Photo / File

"Ordinarily I would completely avoid being in quarantine and in this environment, [but] it was for the children. The whole reason I came was for the children."

She said Child Protection in Australia organised the trip and paid for their vouchers.

"I did advise them that I was concerned about Covid testing and that wasn't something I wanted to do."

Baulch said she read the consent form for the swab which told her that the test was not harmful to health, but she believed there wasn't enough information provided on it.

In a statement to the Herald, the Ministry of Health said the nasal swab was considered the gold standard for the detection of Covid-19.

"Since 8 June 2020, testing has been required of everyone (other than babies) entering an isolation and quarantine facility on day 3 and day 12. This has also increased to a day 0/1 test for almost all returnees other than those from Australia, Antarctica and most of the Pacific Islands."

Lucinda Baulch at the window of her room at the Grand Mercure MIQ facility in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A total of 1.6 million tests have been taken in MIQ facilities.

The children she was travelling with all returned negative Covid-19 swab results, and she didn't see why, when she was only returning to Australia, that she needed to stay on.

"When they decided to keep me beyond 14 days I started to look down legal avenues so I have filed to the courts for a hearing."

Lucinda Baulch in her MIQ room in the Grand Mercure hotel in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Her intention is to return directly to Australia, but she is now working out whether she needs to stay in New Zealand for the hearing.

Back in Victoria, Baulch said she did a lot of "research" that brought up "a lot of concerns that were going on in that time".

She told the Herald she looked up ways to get mask exemptions and participated in a "freedom event".

Ministry for Business and Innovation managed isolation deputy secretary Megan Main said she was aware there is someone at the Wellington facility who has refused to take the Covid-19 test, but there is the Covid-19 Act which requires them to have the day 12 test.

"I think we've had a couple of instances where people have reached the 28 days, are asymptomatic and leave at that point."

She said returnees are given a detailed information pack and the testing that people will be required to undertake.

When questioned about whether she was concerned about potential legal action from the woman Main said Baulch is able to make her own choices about the path she takes.

The first group of border workers in Wellington received Covid-19 vaccinations today, with 37 staff getting the first roll-out in Wellington.

The Ministry has been approached for comment on whether she will be allowed to leave tomorrow.