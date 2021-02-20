Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman kept in managed isolation after refusing Covid 19 test

The Grand Mercure Hotel in Wellington. Photo / File

An Australian woman who's being kept in managed isolation for refusing to get a Covid-19 test says she just wants more information before agreeing.

Lucinda Baulch has been at the Grand Mercure in Wellington for 25 days while she waits for scientific evidence of the PCR tests safety and effectiveness.

The woman, who is a qualified vet nurse, said she had requested additional information from the facility - but had so far not been provided with any.

Once presented with that information she would get a Covid-swab - but until then she could not give informed consent, she said.

"As someone with a medical background and knowing the importance of informed consent, for my own peace of mind I really need that informed consent, I'm entitled to it, it's a right, it's an obligation of the party offering a consent form. For me, that's quite an important step."

Baulch said the longest they could keep her in isolation was 28 days and once released she planned to take it to court.

"The New Zealand government is clearly very confident in the protocol they are using, and that's fantastic, get me on the same page.

"Because if you can prove with evidence, I am a loyal advocate, that's the thing, at the moment I just haven't had the assurances.

"I was very surprised with the lack of response or attempt to provide me with the information."

Baulch said she had seen research from Portugal where a court had ruled the PCR swab was 97 per cent ineffective.

If there was strong scientific evidence that proved the theory otherwise, Baulch said she would consent to the swab.

She wanted to know if New Zealand was using the same test as mentioned in the Portuguese ruling.

Baulch is also a foster carer and said Australian Child Services organised for her to bring three children over to caregivers here.

The three children she travelled with tested negative for Covid-19 and were allowed to leave - and despite being in the same bubble she was not.

Baulch argued everyone around her had no symptoms and was 14 free during the 14 days so she should be allowed to return to Australia.

She said she believed the children's results were accurate, but did not consent to one herself.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the swab used was considered the optimal sample type for RT-PCR testing which was considered the gold standard for the detection of Covid-19.

"This swab type will obtain the optimal sample required and is the preferred collection method for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing due to its higher sensitivity in detecting the virus.

"If someone does not have a PCR test or a heath check at all, it is not possible to assess whether they are Covid free.

"A total of 1.6 million tests have been taken in MIQ facilities, staff at our borders and in the community. It is safe and effective."