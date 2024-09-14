Advertisement
Kiri Allan crash: Police file on ex-Justice Minister’s offending reveals new information from the night

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Former Labour MP Kiri Allan opens up to NZ Herald Political Editor Claire Trevett about her mental health, drink driving charges and her new politics-free life. Video / Alan Gibson / Ella Wilks
  • Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan crashed her car into a parked vehicle in a Wellington street in July last year.
  • The newly released police file shows an officer found her walking away from the crash scene in the rain.
  • Allan was allowed to meet with her lawyer before doing an evidential breath test, meaning a reading was not taken until an hour and a half after she arrived at the police station
  • Police initiated protocol for a ‘high-profile’ event, locking down the scene within 10 minutes of confirming Allan was involved.

Newly released photos show the extent of the damage from former Justice Minister Kiri Allan’s infamous car crash last year, while police documents reveal Allan refused to tell officers who was driving the vehicle

