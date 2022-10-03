Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
Politics

Big Read: OIA report card on government agencies and their compliance with the law

18 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

An expansive body of oversight work into the Official Information Act has revealed government spin doctors and ministerial offices blurring legal lines to better suit their purposes rather than the public.

The Herald has digested

The OIA report card