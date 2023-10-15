Kiri Allan has branched into consultancy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Former high-profile Labour minister Kiri Allan has launched a new consultancy business, months after leaving her Cabinet role due to a car crash in Wellington.

Allan recently pleaded not guilty to a charge of refusing to accompany police, which arose from alleged offending in late July.

The ex-Justice Minister also faces a charge of careless driving for the incident, in which she crashed into a parked car on Roseneath’s Evans Bay Parade.

Allan’s first court hearing has been put off twice and is now due to be held in the Wellington District Court in November.

Allan, who was stripped of her portfolios after the crash, also announced she would not be standing for re-election this year.

She has now launched a new business, KLA Consulting. With the tagline “efficient and effective: solving your problems”, the site for her business promises to provide “strategic advice” to help businesses “cut through to solutions”. She would be able to advise on economic growth and regional development.

“Kiri Allan is ready to tackle any challenge and put you on the path to success,” the site said.

“A proven track record of getting things over the line, Kiri will not waste time for you or your business. She will provide you with free and frank advice on how to get the solutions to the challenges you face in the most effective and efficient manner.

“A former Cabinet Minister and lawyer, Kiri has committed her professional life to finding solutions to some of the most complex situations and is willing to do this for you too.”

The site also described Allan as someone with a “reputation for getting things done”, with a skill for communicating complex material to a broad audience.

“A clear analytical and strategic thinker, she will provide candid advice as to the most effective and efficient way to get projects across the line. She had also been described as a ‘chaos-tamer’, a leader, an effective decision maker and a catalyst for forward-looking change.”

The consultancy “can help you expand what is possible for your business”.

