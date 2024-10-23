Allan took to social media on Wednesday afternoon, after details from the podcast were publicly released, to address the comments and said: “I gave an interview recently that is getting some public attention today.

“There is a section in there about coming out, and my parents, that I wish I had not put into the public domain.

“To be clear, my parents are the most loving, kind and caring parents I could ever have asked for and we all learn as we go. I regret not providing more context to that statement specifically.”

In the podcast, Allan said her parents had now worked through the situation.

Allan described how in high school she decided to go into a more intense Pentecostal environment and worked closely with someone to manage her “temptations”.

“I tried to be straight, I tried my very, very, very best.”

Allan said she would still say she has spiritual beliefs and she took benefits from it.

Kiri Allan served as justice minister in the last Labour Government before resigning in July 2023. Photo / Alan Gibson

Allan resigned as justice minister in July 2023 after crashing her ministerial car into a parked vehicle on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington and refusing to accompany police afterwards.

On the driving incident, she said the night was horrible but it was not even close to one of her worst nights.

While she had consumed some alcohol, Allan told Moa she did not reach the threshold for driving under the influence.

“Got a $250 fine though.”

She was convicted in May this year after pleading guilty to careless driving and refusing to accompany a police officer.

Kiri Allan shared frank opinions on the treatment of Māori women in New Zealand politics in the podcast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Allan then referred to Dan Carter, who she said was caught drink-driving at the peak of his career and she doesn’t remember that being a defining factor of his career or identity.

“Everywhere I step, that’s what people want to talk about.”

RNZ was approached for comment but said it would not go into further detail on its reasons for the editorial policy decision not to air the podcast episode.

The broadcaster shared its existing statements, including from chief content officer Megan Whelan, who said some topics raised included past news events that still have currency.

“When applied against our editorial policy, RNZ concluded more context would have been needed on impartiality grounds to allow the interview to be published.

“RNZ makes no apology for upholding its editorial policy. We have enjoyed working with the production company and have happily published dozens of their podcasts. On this rare occasion, we decided not to publish. Our decision and the reasons for this were discussed directly with the production company.”

Its original statement also stated while It’s Personal with Anika Moa is an entertainment, personality-driven, interview show rather than news or current affairs, the topics covered in the interview included recent news events and they needed further context.

“RNZ has a high level of credibility and trust among its audience, we will continue to guard this.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.