The cancelled episode of It’s Personal with Anika Moa, released to the Herald this week under the Official Information Act, revealed Allan’s frank opinions on the treatment of Māori women in New Zealand politics and the perceived privilege of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
During the podcast, the pair went into Allan’s past growing up in the fundamental Pentecostal church – and how her parents discovered she was gay after she didn’t come home one night and one of her lovers outed her.
“I came home to all my things outside – sorry, Mum and Dad, I know you hate that story, but it’s true,” Allan said.
Allan took to social media on Wednesday afternoon, after details from the podcast were publicly released, to address the comments and said: “I gave an interview recently that is getting some public attention today.
“There is a section in there about coming out, and my parents, that I wish I had not put into the public domain.
“To be clear, my parents are the most loving, kind and caring parents I could ever have asked for and we all learn as we go. I regret not providing more context to that statement specifically.”
In the podcast, Allan said her parents had now worked through the situation.
RNZ was approached for comment but said it would not go into further detail on its reasons for the editorial policy decision not to air the podcast episode.
The broadcaster shared its existing statements, including from chief content officer Megan Whelan, who said some topics raised included past news events that still have currency.
“When applied against our editorial policy, RNZ concluded more context would have been needed on impartiality grounds to allow the interview to be published.
“RNZ makes no apology for upholding its editorial policy. We have enjoyed working with the production company and have happily published dozens of their podcasts. On this rare occasion, we decided not to publish. Our decision and the reasons for this were discussed directly with the production company.”
Its original statement also stated whileIt’s Personal with Anika Moa is an entertainment, personality-driven, interview show rather than news or current affairs, the topics covered in the interview included recent news events and they needed further context.
“RNZ has a high level of credibility and trust among its audience, we will continue to guard this.”