Receiving the ADHD diagnosis was confronting for her, she said, because she didn’t believe it was a “real” diagnosis.
“I was pretty broken after everything with the end of my working career in politics, basically. It took 10 weeks to go sit on a couch in my parent’s house and cry … So it was through that period I was getting all the diagnoses.”
She said she learnt the distinctive roles both therapy and medication can play for her.
She had feared medication would cause her creativity to disappear, but “turns out it didn’t”, it just helped her focus more and feel less volatile.
When she’s on medication, doing yoga, therapy and kickboxing Allan said she is “good as gold” but she doesn’t always do them.
Christopher Luxon ‘can always be comfortable’
Moa also asked Allan’s thoughts on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
“Chris Luxon’s a guy that the world has always been a place he can be very comfortable in and operate very comfortably in, and it was always probably just an option on the table to become the Prime Minister, because why not.”
“Could have been anyone, any white, pale, male stale,” Moa responded.
Allan told Moa she felt Luxon was someone who had operated from a privileged position all of his life.
The church and conversion therapy
The pair went into Allan’s past growing up in the fundamental Pentecostal church.
Allan said her parents found out she was gay after she didn’t come home one night and one of her lovers outed her.
“I came home to all my things outside — sorry Mum and Dad, I know you hate that story, but it’s true.”
Allan described how in high school she decided to go into a more intense Pentecostal environment and worked closely with someone to manage her “temptations”.
“I tried to be straight, I tried my very, very, very best.”
Now, Allan said she would still say she has spiritual beliefs and she took away benefits from it.
Jacinda stepping down
After Ardern resigned, Allan said she received an “insane” amount of texts, “I was like, Y’all gotta understand this would literally be like a suicide mission,” and to some extent she said being a minister was.
“I actually cried when one of my dearest, dearest friends Barbara Edmonds became the spokesperson for finance in Labour now because of what I perceived is going to be the scrutiny that she is going to come under.
“RNZ makes no apology for upholding its editorial policy. We have enjoyed working with the production company and have happily published dozens of their podcasts. On this rare occasion, we decided not to publish. Our decision and the reasons for this were discussed directly with the production company.”
Its original statement also stated whileIt’s Personal with Anika Moa is an entertainment, personality-driven, interview show rather than news or current affairs, the topics covered in the interview included recent news events and they needed further context.
“RNZ has a high level of credibility and trust among its audience, we will continue to guard this.”
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.