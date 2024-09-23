“While It’s Personal with Anika Moa is an entertainment, personality-driven interview show, rather than news or current affairs, the topics covered in the interview included recent news events and they needed further context,” the statement said.
“While highly respecting the right of individuals to express their opinion, we found that given the subject matter of the interview, the episode did not meet our editorial policy with regards to impartiality.”
The spokesperson said RNZ carried out editorial checks across its journalism and content and often made the decision to not publish material.
