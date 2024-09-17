Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kiri Allan crash: Police defend heavy redactions in released file

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Former Labour MP Kiri Allan opens up to NZ Herald Political Editor Claire Trevett about her mental health, drink driving charges and her new politics-free life. Video / Alan Gibson / Ella Wilks

Police have defended a decision to heavily redact official documents relating to ex-Justice Minister Kiri Allan’s arrest last year, saying it was “not a straightforward matter” deciding what was and wasn’t in the public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand