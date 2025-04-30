“The board respects his decision, appreciates all he has given the college through his tenure and wishes him all the best with his future plans. Having led the college with stability for over nine years now, Simon offers the same in his resignation, providing generous notice of his intended departure,” Wilson said.

The statement said Lamb had a quarter of a century of experience as a school leader, including 22 years as a principal and 10 years at King’s College.

During Lamb’s time as the headmaster, a staff member resigned after admitting to “inappropriate online activity” with a minor who was catfished by a fake identity.

Lamb notified police, who later found no criminal offences had been committed by the man.

A heavily redacted letter sent to Lamb from police said online contact “of a sexual nature” was actively sought online by a person who created a fake identity claiming to be 15 years old.

The staffer was “lured into this catfishing scam”, police said.

As a result, police told Lamb they could take no action in relation to the alleged sexual offences.

In the police’s case summary report, it mentioned the staffer had admitted he had “dabbled” in online sexual behaviour with minors.

Who will be the next headmaster?

Wilson said the board appreciates the time Lamb gave to the school and will start the planning process to find the next leader.

“We will undertake a thorough and extensive search throughout New Zealand and overseas to find a new head of college.”

Wilson said Lamb felt he had more to offer the education sector, so he was going to use his skills and experience to support other principals.

Lamb told the board that he felt privileged to have had the opportunity to lead King’s College. He said that he and his wife Catherine would miss the college environment including staff, community and, most importantly, the students.

The board thanked Lamb for his contribution to the betterment of the college.

The board said they have a strong education and business leadership team below Lamb that would help transition to a new head.

“Simon believes he will step away from King’s College at the end of this year knowing that the school is in great heart and a strong position.”

Lamb was principal at Takapuna Grammar School for almost 13 years before he started at the Ōtāhuhu school.

