A staff member at King’s College in Auckland has resigned and moved off campus today over allegations he was engaging in inappropriate online activity with someone he believed to be a minor.
The school alerted parents tonight that the matter has been reported to police, via an email statement from headmaster Simon Lamb and chair of the school board of governors Shan Wilson.
The statement, titled “An Important Message to King’s College Parents and Guardians” said the male staffer “acknowledged being involved in inappropriate online activity, where he was under the impression that he was engaging with a minor”.
The joint statement from Lamb and Wilson said they were not aware this online activity involved any King’s College student, and it was the first time they’d been made aware of concerns over his behaviour.