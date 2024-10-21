The staffer, who has resigned, also claimed his online activity had not involved any King’s College student, Lamb and Wilson said.

“The college takes matters such as this extremely seriously; as a priority, we need to understand whether any of our students have any concerns they wish to raise with us as a result of this information, and we will ensure they have the necessary support,” their statement read.

“We therefore wanted to contact you as soon as possible, to brief you on the steps we are taking and ask for your assistance in talking with your child.”

The statement said police were notified today and pastoral care services were available for any student who needed support.

The school also said they would be talking tonight with student boarders at School House and would be talking with the entire college at the chapel service tomorrow morning.

A list with contact details of a pastoral care staffer, school counsellor and chaplain was also provided to parents.

“We would be grateful if you could take the opportunity tonight to talk with your child about any concerns they may have in light of this information,” Lamb and Wilson said.

Police were unable to provide comment tonight or confirm a complaint had been laid. Lamb has been contacted for further comment but has yet to respond.

