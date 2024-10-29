Advertisement
King’s College: Police investigation into staffer’s alleged inappropriate behaviour finds no criminal offences committed

Benjamin Plummer
School Absences Double in a Decade, High Court Hears Evidence in Yunfei Bao's Murder trial and Trump Vows to 'Save America' in Pre-Election Speech.

A police investigation into allegations a staffer at an Auckland private school engaged in inappropriate online activity with someone he believed was a minor has found no criminal offences were committed.

King’s College last week confirmed the male worker - who was boarding at the school and involved in its football programme - had resigned with immediate effect after the allegations came to light.

The matter was reported to police, who today told the Herald; “Police have completed an investigation into this matter and have determined that no criminal offences were committed”.

In a statement last week, King’s College headmaster Simon Lamb and chairwoman of the school board of governors, Shan Wilson, said they learnt of the staffer’s alleged online activity on October 21 and the matter was “very concerning” to the school.

“The school takes matters such as this extremely seriously... we have tonight reached out to parents and guardians asking them to talk with their child about any concerns they may have in light of this information.”

Lamb and Wilson also told parents last week the male staffer “acknowledged being involved in inappropriate online activity, where he was under the impression that he was engaging with a minor”.

They wrote that as far as they were aware, this online activity did not involve any King’s College student and it was the first time they had been made aware of concerns over his behaviour.

The staffer also claimed his online activity had not involved any King’s College student, Lamb and Wilson said.

King’s College did not wish to make any further comment on Wednesday morning, but reiterated the staff member had resigned.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

