“Based on what we know at this time, [the former staff member’s] inappropriate online activities are limited to seeking connection with younger people outside the college,” the school’s board of governors chair Shan Wilson said.

Wilson said she understood that students, parents and staff would feel disappointed and betrayed by the former staff member’s actions.

The email confirmed that no King’s College student had been harmed in “any way”.

“Currently the police are not in a position to charge [the former staff member], due to the adult age of those who confronted him.”

In a statement last week, Wilson and King’s College headmaster Simon Lamb said they learnt of the staffer’s alleged online activity on October 21 and the matter was “very concerning” to the school.

“The school takes matters such as this extremely seriously ... we have tonight reached out to parents and guardians asking them to talk with their child about any concerns they may have in light of this information.”

Lamb and Wilson also told parents last week the male staffer “acknowledged being involved in inappropriate online activity, where he was under the impression that he was engaging with a minor”.

They wrote that as far as they were aware, this online activity did not involve any King’s College student and it was the first time they had been made aware of concerns over his behaviour.

The staffer also claimed his online activity had not involved any King’s College student, Lamb and Wilson said.

King’s College did not wish to make any further comment yesterday, but reiterated the staff member had resigned.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

