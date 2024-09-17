Keyana Beazley, 19, was killed in a fatal accident in Canterbury.
A Christchurch teen has been granted a discharge without conviction after admitting responsibility for the crash that killed 19-year-old Keyana Smith-Beazley and seriously injured a couple and their young children.
She said the crash would stay in her memory forever.
“I was chatting to my daughter. We were laughing, when suddenly our car was hit… I heard a loud bang and then we rolled,” she recalled.
She was in shock - shaking and unable to breathe properly.
“My son cried and kept saying it was a bad dream. My daughter wasn’t talking… (the dog) put (its) paws up on the outside of the car where I was sitting. I still don’t know if she was thrown out of the windscreen or jumped out once the car stopped rolling.”
The woman also had flashbacks and was anxious. She constantly worried about her husband and kids.
“I prefer to stay at home where I feel safe,” she said.
“I’m easily overwhelmed and get emotional for the first time… there are some nights where I wake up and worry about things that I can’t control. It takes a couple of hours to calm myself and go back to sleep.
“I just want to forget that the crash happened.
“I want things to go back to normal how they were before the crash. I don’t want to feel scared and anxious.
“I want my husband to enjoy life again… I hope at some point that he will be able to put the crash behind him and not have flashbacks anymore.”
Judge Elkin thanked the victims for being “generous and gracious”.
She heard extensive submissions from police prosecutor Chris McFarlin and the teen’s lawyer Kerry Cook.
“(He) accepts that this was his fault. (He) is to blame and (he) is responsible. No one else carries the blame but him - and it’s a burden he will carry for the rest of his life... and he asks for forgiveness in the future.
He said the teen fronted at two restorative justice conferences and spoke to the victims and Smith-Beazley’s family.
He told the couple:
“It was all my fault. I want to apologise for all the harm they suffered. I take the whole tragedy extremely seriously.”
He told Smith-Beazley’s family:
“I’m so sorry for what you suffered. I wish you never had to deal with what I’ve done to you.”
“Generally for a young person... a conviction... can put them at a disadvantage when applying for loans, insurance, accommodation, as well as travel and deployment,” she said.
“It may also have a particularly strong impact on the sense of self for a young person... The transition to adulthood can be significantly prejudiced by a conviction and society has a strong interest in young lives not being derailed in this way due to a single instance of shortcoming, even where it has had tragic consequences.
“In my view, it’s those general consequences of a conviction which among other things include general aspects of future employment and travel that are the things that loom large for you going forward.
“I have no doubt that they would have a serious impact given your current age and stage of life.
“Of course, the consequences of what occurred as a result of the crash cannot be overstated. They are truly devastating.”
The court heard Smith-Beazley’s family supported the applications.
