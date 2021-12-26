Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Kauri dieback: More tracks reopening in Waitākere Ranges this summer

9 minutes to read
A view of Piha from the newly opened Omanawanui track in the Waitakere Ranges. Photo / Auckland Council

A view of Piha from the newly opened Omanawanui track in the Waitakere Ranges. Photo / Auckland Council

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

More tracks are reopening in the Waitākere Ranges this summer, with high hopes
a Covid-like epidemiological approach to kauri dieback disease will unlock more of the forested area.

It's been an unusual year with a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.