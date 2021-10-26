Auckland Council seeks public feedback on new freedom camping bylaw

From 26 October to 5 December, Auckland public can give their opinion on a new freedom camping bylaw. Photo / Mattias Helge, Unsplash

From 26 October to 5 December, Auckland public can give their opinion on a new freedom camping bylaw. Photo / Mattias Helge, Unsplash

If you live in Auckland and have an opinion on freedom camping in the region, Auckland Council wants to know.

From 27 October to 5 December, the council is seeking feedback about a new bylaw that would look to restrict freedom camping in 22 areas and ban it completely in 45 areas.

A similar bylaw was presented to the public for consultation in 2018, however, the new bylaw has two distinct changes as a result of feedback.

Firstly, reserve land has been excluded. This means camping at Auckland reserves will keep being managed by the Reserves Act 1977, which states all camping is prohibited unless specific approval is provided.

The second change is that general rules would apply to all other council-controlled lands, including roadsides that are not already prohibited or restricted.

Freedom Camping Bylaw Panel chair councillor Linda Cooper said Auckland was a popular spot for freedom camping and while most made an effort to be responsible, the impacts still caused concern.

"In Auckland, these impacts are exacerbated by the region's growth and intensification, which puts extra pressure on shared spaces like parks, beaches and community facilities," Cooper said.

Like many local authorities, Auckland Council wanted to ensure people could have a great experience.

Cooper said this meant "staying in suitable places, keeping themselves and others safe, looking after the environment and respecting their host communities and other campers."

The public will be consulted on the designated areas where freedom camping is banned or restricted and four rules that would help manage the regional impacts of freedom camping.

These general rules would require freedom campers staying in Auckland to:

•use certified self-contained vehicles;

•stay no more than two nights in the same parking area;

•leave parking spaces by 9am on the day of departure;

•not stay at the same parking area within two-week periods

Currently the Freedom Camping Act 2011 allows freedom camping on public land unless banned under a bylaw (such as the on Auckland Council are currently proposing) or other reasonable exceptions.

Photo / Patrick Hendry, Unsplash

Auckland Council said the regulations would not be used to manage issues related to homelessness and said a "compassionate approach" would be taken to protect vulnerable people.

Proposed banned areas include:

Queens Parade — Queens Parade, Devonport Gloucester Park North — 62 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga Entrance of Goldie Bush Walkway — Horseman Road, Waitakere Highwic House — 40 Gillies Avenue, Epsom Myers Park — 72 Greys Avenue, Auckland Central Outhwaite Park — 53 Carlton Gore Road, Newmarket Pt Erin Park — 94 Shelly Beach Road, Ponsonby Seddon Fields — 180 Meola Road, Point Chevalier

Proposed restricted areas include:

Taumanu Reserve (Onehunga Foreshore) — Orpheus Drive, Onehunga Whisper Cove — 70 Kokihi Lane, Snells Beach Cox's Bay Esplanade — West End Road, Herne Bay Roadside Carpark opposite Western Springs Reserve — 820 Great North Road, Grey Lynn Port Albert Wharf Reserve carpark — Adjacent to Wharf Road, Port Albert

Provide your feedback and read the full proposal here.

Planning a summer road trip? Check out our map-free guide from Auckland to Northland, take the road less travelled with our top 10 detours or check out our list of 9 classic Kiwi road trips.