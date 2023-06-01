Voyager 2023 media awards

Kate Turska: Time to recognise the Holodomor as genocide

By Kate Turska
4 mins to read
A memorial in Kyiv for the victims of the Holodomor, a famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 that killed millions of Ukrainians. Photo / Ukrainian Presidency, Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

OPINION

The current war in Ukraine had been described by many as “genocide”.

Today, the world recognises the viciousness of Russian aggression and expansionism and the war of Kremlin aggression against Ukraine must be stopped.

