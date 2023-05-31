Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

Andrew Rogers: Slow death of sciences by an aversion to excellence

By Andrew Rogers
5 mins to read
Our high-performing young scientists who compete in international competitions receive a fraction of that provided to promising sports talent. Photo / Dean Purcell

Our high-performing young scientists who compete in international competitions receive a fraction of that provided to promising sports talent. Photo / Dean Purcell

Opinion

There is a slow erosion of science and maths capability in New Zealand.

We have a chronic shortage of doctors, engineers, nurses and workers with science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (Stem training),

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand