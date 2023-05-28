Advertisement

New Zealand

Penetaui Kleskovic: Māori climate heating up over Emissions Trading Scheme

By Penetaui Kleskovic
5 mins to read
Wild horses graze in front of a forest block at Hukatere on the Aupouri Peninsula in the Far North. Photo / Glenys Rogers, File

OPINION

The Climate Emergency Response Fund, CERF, played a conspicuous role in the narrative around this year’s budget. It is a multi-year fund that receives money from the NZ emissions trading scheme, ETS.

Treasury says

