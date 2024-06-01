Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Which interest rate should you choose? Analysis shows the one-year rate has been cheapest over 20 years

Ben Leahy
By
6 mins to read
New Herald research has revealed who the interest rate winners and losers were over the past 20-years. Image / Andrew Louis

New Herald research has revealed who the interest rate winners and losers were over the past 20-years. Image / Andrew Louis

We’ve crunched historic interest data to exclusively reveal whether you should have chosen one-, two-, or five-year fixed rates for your mortgage over the past 20 years. Read our analysis to discover which rate would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand