Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kathy Spencer: A prescription for better access to medicine

By Kathy Spencer
5 mins to read
The cost of obtaining a repeat prescription varies across GP practices. Photo / Getty Images

The cost of obtaining a repeat prescription varies across GP practices. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

The Government is to be congratulated for removing the $5 co-payment that New Zealanders have been paying at their chemist for each prescription item.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the $5 co-payment had prevented

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand