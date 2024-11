Police responded to the scene after a neighbour found the person following the fire. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been found dead following a grass fire in the Far North township of Kaitāia.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a call to a grass fire “endangering a structure” on Snelgar Rd in Kaitāia at about 4.30pm.

Police confirmed a neighbour found a person following the fire and alerted police.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious, and inquiries are ongoing,” police said.