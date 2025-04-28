Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame has today started hearing evidence about Herrera’s “horrendous” death.

She will hear from 20 witnesses about the lead-up to Brider’s fatal offending, why and how he was released on parole and how he was housed and monitored in that 72 days that followed.

Herrera, 37, was found dead in her Addington home in January 2022.

She had been murdered after a prolonged physical and sexual attack by her neighbour, Brider.

Brider was a convicted rapist who had been granted parole after previously being refused five times.

He moved into the unit beside Herrera and became obsessed with her – eventually breaking into her home while she was asleep, physically and sexually assaulting her and stabbing her to death.

He was sentenced to life in prison with preventive detention.

Both the Parole Board and Corrections have reviewed how Brider was managed.

Today, the inquest before Coroner Alexandra Cuninghame began in Christchurch District Court.

Coroner Cunninghame opened the inquest by speaking briefly about Herrera’s murder, which she described as “horrendous”.

She reminded the court that at Brider’s sentencing, Justice Jonathan Eaton described the offending as “brutal, callous and depraved”.

Juliana Herrera was killed in January 2022 in her Christchurch home. Photo / Supplied

She acknowledged Herrera’s family and friends, particularly her sister Saray Bonilla, who is attending the inquest by audiovisual link from her home in the US.

“I want to assure you that I will keep Juliana in my mind as we proceed through the evidence,” she said.

“Juliana was a vibrant, adventurous and interesting person, and she deserves to be remembered in so many more ways than the terrible way in which she died.”

A number of people who will be called to give evidence at the inquest have been granted interim name suppression.

These people include either Corrections staff or employees or contractors of the Pathway Trust.

The Pathway Trust is a Christchurch organisation that took Brider on when he was released and housed him in the unit next to Herrera.

While the witnesses’ names are suppressed, their job titles and involvement in the management of and decision-making around Brider can be reported.

Coroner Cunninghame said those details gave context to the way the individuals engaged with Brider.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame. Photo / Pool

Counsel assisting the coroner Rebekah Jordan gave an opening statement, outlining Brider’s release from prison and the murder of Herrera.

She did not traverse the specifics of Herrera’s death, saying the details were too distressing and had been covered at Brider’s sentencing.

She explained that soon after Brider moved in next to Herrera in November 2021, she became concerned about him.

“He behaved in a manner that troubled her,” Jordan said.

“She told her former partner that she did not like him. She told someone else she felt threatened by him. And she told another person that he gave her a bad feeling and that she felt like she was being watched.”

Jordan revealed that a probation officer visited Brider at his unit soon after his release.

“Brider was asked about any interactions he had had with his neighbours. In response, he said they were all elderly people,” she said.

“The probation officer did not see any of the neighbours during this visit, but noted that ‘any attractive female moving into the neighbouring flats or next door, it would be seen as a potential risk’ due to Mr Brider’s index offending.”

A condition of Brider’s release was to let his probation officer know if he entered a relationship with a woman.

“They were aware of the need for a psychologist to see him if he entered a relationship,” Jordan said.

“The clinical psychologist told the probation officer to just let me know if he starts a relationship.”

Before Christmas 2021, Brider told the probation officer he had been “speaking to a woman and requested to stay overnight at her house at Christmas”.

That request was declined.

Joseph James Brider was known to police before he was arrested for the murder of Juliana Herrera. Photo / Supplied

“The probation officer obtained the woman’s details and passed them to police who visited her on the 21st of December to advise her of Mr Brider’s history and assess her safety,” Jordan said.

“Brider continued to inform probation officers about his relationship with this woman and disclosed sexual activity, but said they were only friends.

“The woman has stated that they were only ever friends and nothing sexual ever occurred.

“Despite disclosing a relationship with the woman to his probation officer, Mr Brider was not referred to a psychologist. The probation officer did not meet the woman and wanted to get more information and liaise with the psychologist first.”

Jordan said another condition Brider was subject to was a curfew and electronic monitoring.

He was not allowed to be away from his property at night. He breached that when he killed Herrera.

“The probation officer carried out daily checks on Mr Brider’s movements,” Jordan said.

“She also checked his curfew period time frame of 9pm to 6am and found that he had never left his unit during his curfew.

“However, following Juliana’s death, the probation officer learned that Mr Brider’s curfew had not been entered in the system since his release, despite her request in early November.”

Counsel assisting the coroner Rebekah Jordan looks on during the coroner's inquest looking into the oversights before the murder of Juliana Bonilla Herrera. Photo / Pool

Jordan said the purpose of the inquest was to attempt to answer a number of specific questions, including:

What decisions were made in Brider’s pre-release period and during the parole decision-making period that informed decisions made in the post-release period?

Were there any systemic issues, and could any improvements be made?

What information was provided to the Parole Board in relation to the release, and why was Brider released with conditions when he could have remained in prison until the end of his sentence?

The effectiveness of release conditions made by the parole boards, particularly given that Brider was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending.

What criteria were applied in determining where Brider would live, and how was the decision about this accommodation made?

What assessments, meeting, or considerations were made by Corrections and the accommodation provider for this placement at the address and what other options were available to Corrections and the provider.

Did the decision take into account the close proximity of neighbours?

After Brider was released, how was the risk managed, and how was work allocated with the vocational staff and case managers who dealt with Brider?

What were their case loads like, and did they affect the level of monitoring or engagement?

What was the communication between the accommodation provider and the Department of Corrections?

What steps were taken to ensure risks were being minimised?

How was the requirement for Brider to disclose new relationships with women monitored and was that requirement to self-report misplaced given that it left unknowing women exposed to undue risk?

Is there more advanced technology available for electronic monitoring and should it be utilised when monitoring people at high risk of reoffending?

Why was there no urgent response when Brider left his property on the night of the murder?

Should the community have been informed of his presence in defending?

What comments or recommendations should be made in relation to any of these issues?

The Coroner will hear opening statements from lawyers for Corrections, Pathway and the Parole Board.

She will then begin calling witnesses.

