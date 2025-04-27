The organisation was granted permanent suppression in the High Court at Christchurch but the Herald successfully appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal and the details were published in 2024.
“Pathway has no connection with Mr Brider’s offending,” said Justice Forrest Miller.
“We accept that decisions about Mr Brider’s accommodation, his release conditions and public notification ultimately rested with Corrections and the Parole Board.
“There may very well be nothing for which Pathway should be held accountable. But there is still a clear public interest in Pathway’s role, arising from its involvement in Corrections processes and its work with Mr Brider.”
Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame will today begin the last of the investigations into Herrera’s death.
The inquest in the Christchurch District Court is set to run for two weeks, during which time the coroner will hear evidence from witnesses on about 20 issues.
The issues relate to Brider’s pre-release period, release, post-release accommodation and management.
Coroner Cunninghame will look closely at the requirement for Brider to disclose to his probation officer as early as possible “details of any intimate relationship which commenced, resumed or terminated”.
She will canvass how that was monitored and whether the requirement of Brider to self-report “misplaced in that it left unknowing women exposed to undue risk”.
She will also probe his electronic monitoring and “why was there no urgent response when Brider left his property on the night of the murder” and whether the community should have been informed of his presence and previous offending.
Coroner Cunninghame will then consider whether comments or recommendations should be made in relation to any of the issues that could prevent similar tragedies from happening in future.
Herrera was born and raised in Colombia but moved to New Zealand about 10 years before her death, looking for a safer, calmer life.
Bonilla said talking about her slain sister was “really hard”.
“It has been one of the most difficult moments of our lives,” she said.
Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz