'I knew he was broken': Ex of man who murdered Juliana Herrera reveals dark, violent past

Content warning: this story mentions violence and sexual offending.

The man who killed Colombian woman Juliana Herrera in her Christchurch home had been released from prison just 72 days before he stabbed her to death in a brutal sexually motivated attack in her own home.

And it can finally be revealed that Joseph James Brider was on parole at the time he murdered Herrera - his neighbour - after serving time for raping and assaulting a woman in the North Island.

A former partner has also spoken out about her volatile and violent relationship with the killer and says she hopes he "rots in hell" for his latest offending.

Brider today admitted murdering the 37-year-old on or about January 22.

He had initially denied the charge but today changed his plea.

It is understood police had overwhelming evidence that pointed directly at the 35-year-old, who had moved into the unit next to Herrera in late 2021.

Name suppression for Brider was lifted today and the summary of facts - outlining the murder - can now be published.

A senior detective told the Herald the scene of Herrera's death was "the worst scene" he'd witnessed in decades in the police.

The details of Herrera's murder can be found below.

Kidnap and rape - Brider's dark past finally revealed

The Herald can now reveal the details of Brider's criminal past, including that he was on parole and subject to release conditions when he murdered Herrera.

He was jailed in 2014 after pleading guilty to a raft of charges relating to a "prolonged" sexual attack on a women in May that year.

Court documents provided to the Herald by the Hawera District Court detail the "significant" offending.

Brider was working as a delivery van driver at the time of the attack and invited a woman he knew to join him on a delivery trip from Taranaki to Palmerston North.

As the pair drove back, Brider became agitated and started verbally abusing the woman.

He drove erratically, weaving all over the road and reaching speeds of 160km/h

The woman was terrified they would crash and convinced Brider to stop - saying she had to go to the bathroom.

She got out of the van and told Brider she was going to hitchhike back to Taranaki.

He then dragged her back into the vehicle, climbed on top of her and started to punch her in the head and body.

The woman fought and scratched Brider, who then used tape to bind her hands together.

He then pulled off her clothing, and choked her.

Convicted murderer and repeat sex offender Joseph Brider. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Court documents state she was "fearful" and "struggling to breathe".

She pretended to black out but that did not stop Brider.

He took his own clothes off and choked her again.

The woman pleaded for him to stop, managed to unbind her hands and scrambled to the front of the van where she pretended to pass out again.

Brider got back behind the wheel and drove for about 15 minutes before he pulled over to the side of the road.

There, he used "much more" tape to bind her hands again, and carried her to the back of the van.

"In that area you had your way with her, said Judge Roberts.

"She did not respond."

Out of respect to the victim, the Herald has chosen not to publish the graphic details of the offences Brider committed.

During the attack the woman "remonstrated" with Brider, complained about the pain he was inflicting.

"She started to struggle. She tried to escape. She could not," the judge said.

"You grabbed her by the legs then tied her legs together, placed something in her mouth preventing her from screaming and bound a singlet about her face.

"You threatened to kill (her) children and told her to stay still."

Desperation and bravery - a victim begs for help

When the attack was over, Brider told the woman to get back in the front passenger seat.

He then started to drive towards her home.

He stopped at a service station just outside the town and started to fill the van with diesel.

While Brider was out of the car the desperate woman wrote a note asking for help.

She offered to pay for the fuel and once inside she told the cashier she had been sexually assaulted and was being held against her will.

She did not give them the note but told them her home address.

Terrified Brider would find the note, she then went and wrapped it in toilet paper and hid it in a rubbish bin.

Brider then drove her home and was still there when police arrived a short time later.

He was arrested and charged.

Joseph James Brider (L) with family members who have not spoken about his offending. Photo / Supplied

The woman suffered burst blood vessels in her eyes, bruises on her throat and injuries to her genitals.

Brider told police they pair had "consensual sex" and claimed the tape he used to bind her was "used in a game they played".

However, three weeks later he pleaded guilty to rape, unlawful sexual connection, abduction for sex, threatening to kill, assaulting a female and injuring with intent to injure.

Brider jailed for "brutal and degrading" attack

At sentencing, Judge Roberts said Brider had 27 previous convictions including "various acts of dishonesty" and assaulting women including at least one with a "hand pressure to the throat area".

The victim had wanted to read a statement to the court at sentencing outlining the impact the offending had on her.

However, she was too overwhelmed.

"She complains about the physical injures but says they are secondary to the psychological effects your offending," said Judge Roberts.

"She does not wish to have anything to do with you ever again - she says that you need to understand that no person should have had to endure what it was you subjected her to."

A probation officer who interviewed Brider for a pre-sentence report said he did not accept "one ounce of responsibility" for his offending.

The officer said Brider did not believe he had done anything wrong and continued to claim the offending was "a consensual game".

"Remorse is seen as non-existent," said Judge Roberts.

"You appear to show no regard for your victim at all.

"This was in every sense of the word an ordeal for your victim at the highest level.

"Over an extended period of time you had your way with this woman ... the sexual indignities you visited on her are of great concern to say the very least.

"Consensual activity would never accommodate those injuries this woman sustained ... (and) provide ample testimony to the disjointed thought patterns you had."

Judge Roberts said the violence Brider meted out "went well beyond" and the woman was "deprived physically of the ability to resist".

"She was hogtied and you had your way with her in that condition," he said.

"It was a brutal and degrading attack on a restrained and detained woman.

"The wild claims you continue to make suggesting that ... this was consensual all point to a man with thought patterns adrift of reality ... Your attitudes are disturbing."

He sentenced Brider to seven years and nine months in prison for rape and ordered him to serve half of that before he could be considered for parole.

He also handed down prison sentences for the other offending, to be served concurrently.

Parole denied - board reject Brider's first four bids for early release

Brider became eligible for parole in 2018.

Parole decisions obtained by the Herald show he appeared before the board in February that year.

The board heard that he had been assessed as posing a medium/high risk of sexual re-offending and was set to participate in an adult sex offenders treatment programme in prison.

However, a psychologist told the board that Brider's "honest engagement" would need monitoring as they were concerned his motivation to complete the programme was "simply as a 'tick the box' exercise".

At the hearing, Brider disclosed for the first time that he had been using methamphetamine and cannabis before the offending.

He told the board he was not expecting to be granted parole.

"He understands that he has got work to do in prison before the board could consider releasing him," the decision stated.

In July 2019, Brider appeared before the board for a second time.

Again, he risk of further sexual reoffending was assessed as being medium to high.

The board heard Brider had twice turned down a place on the adult sex offenders treatment programme, saying it would "compromise his safety".

"Mr Brider is seeking to distance himself from the Mongrel Mob and has been the subject of prison-based retaliation from Mongrel Mob members as a result of that decision," the board decision stated.

"Custodial wise, the report for Brider is a very good one. He has not had any misconducts

for nearly two years. He poses no issues in the unit."

Joseph Brider in court. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Due to the fact he was an untreated offender, Brider was again refused parole.

In August 2020, the board saw Brider again and they raised concerns about the brutality of his offending.

"It is notable that significant violence was deployed in this offending including choking," said Parole Board panel convenor Judge Phil Gittos.

"He entered a guilty plea to the charges but has been resistant to the undertaking sex offender treatment until recently."

Judge Gittos said Brider had completed a drug treatment programme and was part way trough the sex offender treatment programme.

"He is making good progress," he said.

"He has completed the first phase and expects to complete the programme in about March of next year.

"He is not seeking parole today and that is realistic."

In June 2021, Brider made his fourth appearance before the board.

Again, he was told he was too much of a risk to the public to be released.

"This is Mr Brider's a second prison term. He was sentenced to two years in 2006 for burglary and arson," said panel convenor Martha Coleman.

"Mr Brider was assessed as posing at a high risk of further violence and a moderate to high risk of sexual violence."

It was confirmed then Brider had completed the sex offenders treatment programme but he an assessment for "ongoing support around substance abuse" was needed.

The board heard Brider wanted to be released to Christchurch where he "did not have any personal supports" - but by living there and working with a particular group in the community he could "limit his potential exposure to previous gang involvement".

At the time of his hearing Brider as living in self care unit within Christchurch Men's Prison, working outside the wire and had completed a number of successful guided releases.

Coleman said it was "desirable" that Brider have a further four months of prison-based reintegration before he is released.

Further, the community group he hoped would support his release had "a long waitlist" and it was unclear when they would be able to offer him a bed.

Brider's statutory released date - the end of his formal sentence when he must legally be released from prison - was February 4 2022 .

Coleman said given Brider was making "good progress" in prison and that his release date was "looming" it was "sensible '' for the board to reassess him in October 2021.

"That will give an opportunity for the initial in-prison reintegration work ... to take place and for there to be an opportunity for a period on parole," she said.

Ticking time bomb: the release of Joseph James Brider

On October 21 2021 Brider was finally granted an early release from prison.

Parole Board panel convenor Judge Michael Crosbie said things were looking positive for the offender.

"The board's role is to make an assessment of an offender's risk. The board's obligation is to not release the offender unless it is satisfied that the offender does not pose an undue risk to the safety of the community," he said.

"It is trite that most offenders pose a risk - the test is whether that risk is undue.

"In a situation such as this, the test is often discussed in terms of whether the proposed release conditions will meet identified issues of risk."

Judge Crosbie said Brider had been assessed - again - as having a high risk of violent offending and a moderately high risk of sexual offending.

He said the board "engaged in useful conversation" with the rapist, during which it "tested his safety plan as well as matters relevant to risk".

"Mr Brider was able to provide the board with several examples of potential issues involving those around him in prison," said Judge Crosbie in the parole decision.

"He explained in clear and convincing terms the approach that he took to ensuring there was no confrontation and to de-escalating a situation.

"All of the examples involved Mr Brider identifying an issue of concern, but then going to those in authority for support, whereupon those concerns were addressed."

The scene of the alleged crime in January soon after Juliana's body was found. Photo / Hamish Clark

Judge Crosbie said Brider was approaching the end of a "justifiably" long sentence but it was appropriate to release him into the community.

He said a "strong suite of proposed release conditions" and support from the community group including accommodation and "one-on-one support for several days" would help to mitigate his risk.

"All in all, a considerable amount of work has been done by, and with, Mr Brider to present a comprehensive release proposal," said Judge Crosbie.

"While there is risk, it is the board's view that the risk is not undue."

The board agreed to release Brider on parole - but put in place a raft of strict conditions.

"The suite of release conditions is comprehensive," said Judge Crosbie.

"Those conditions, together with Mr Brider's presentation, the support that he has and the proximity of the release on parole to the sentence end date satisfies the board that it is appropriate to grant his release on parole."

His parole conditions including electronic monitoring were to continue "through to six months following his statutory release date".

His curfew was to remain in place for four months in total - extending two months beyond the statutory release date.

On November 10 2021 Brider walked free from prison.

Just 72 days later on January 22 2022 he had committed a new crime - the murder of Juliana Herrera.

Our relationship was ugly - Brider's ex partner speaks

Not long after Brider was arrested, police called his former partner to notify her of the murder charge.

For years the woman was battered, beaten and brutalised by Brider and when the cops revealed the new charge she was horrified.

The woman sat down with the Herald ahead of today's court hearing to share her harrowing experience at the hands of the killer.

In the beginning, Brider was everything she thought she wanted.

But over time, everything about him made her feel sick.

And just when she thought he couldn't get any worse - that he had hurt women in every possible way already - he murdered Juliana Herrera.

"I wish he'd killed me ... At least I knew him," said Mary, choking back tears.

"This poor lady, she didn't deserve this, she didn't have a chance.

"I knew he was broken but I never thought he would actually kill someone."

Juliana Herrera died in January after a man allegedly entered her Christchurch home and attacked her. Photo / Supplied

Mary - using a pseudonym to protect the privacy of her family - said she met Brider through friends.

She said at first her life with Brider - then a dairy farm worker - was "absolutely amazing".

But soon, things "went ugly".

"Boom - straight downhill," she said.

"We were constantly fighting ... it was just so negative ... I've had pots thrown at me, hammers, everything you could possible thing of has been thrown at me, I've been thrown through windows, doorways, through walls."

Punctuated by violence - judge slams domestic abuser Brider

Court documents provided to the Herald confirm the violence that Brider dished out to Mary that required frequent police and court intervention.

One judge said Mary "always recognised" her union with Brider was "volatile".

During their relationship there were 10 police call outs for domestic violence and Brider was convicted a number of times for assaulting Mary.

At one point Brider told a probation officer that Mary "knew how to push my buttons" and appeared to place the blame for the violence on her.

"The violence was repeated," said the judge.

"The violence ... so regularly punctuated this unfortunate relationship, your focus so often when engaging on attacks on your partner.

'This woman has been subjected to an abuse relationship over a period of time."

He just turned into a monster - Brider's brutal spiral

The couple moved to the South Island for a fresh start but after the 2011 quakes Brider "went really ugly".

They were living in Mid Canterbury and Brider was travelling to work in Christchurch doing temporary work in the labour and construction industry.

"I don't know why but ... he just turned into a monster," she said.

Mary had been exposed to domestic violence her whole life and thought the abuse she suffered at Brider's hands was "just normal".

"I didn't know any better," she said.

"I tried to fix the relationship, I offered to go to counselling with him - he turned to drugs and it just got really bad.

"I had boiling water thrown at me.. He would throw anything he could get his hands on… but I still thought it was normal, I'd grown up with violence and I thought that's how things were in life.

"I went to the police all the time but I was the dumb-dumb that would take him back after each court appearance."

Juliana's family travelled to Christchurch to face her killer when he first appeared in court. Photo / Supplied

When Brider went to prison in 2014 Mary felt nothing but relief.

But when his release was approaching she was terrified.

"I was anxious and scared, because he's always told me that he would come back," she said.

"I didn't think he'd ever stop."

She didn't have a chance - Brider's ex cries for Juliana

When police called Mary in January she initially panicked, fearing for her own safety.

"I just had an ugly vibe that something bad was going to happen," she recalled.

"The police woke me, and just made sure that I was who I was, and then told me that he had murdered somebody.

"I thought it was just a big joke, I didn't believe it ... I didn't believe that he could do something like that.

"I knew he was violent, but I didn't believe that he would actually kill somebody - that he was that mentally broken that he would actually go out and really kill somebody."

Mary went online and looked for information about Juliana Herrera.

"II had to go and see who she was, see what she was and try to work out why he would target her ... she was she was a lot like I was when I was younger when I first met him," she said, breaking down in tears.

Mary said it took her a long time to be able to feel safe in her current relationship.

She said her partner is amazing but she was so damaged by Brider.

"It's taken me a long time to not feel so scared - like, when my partner would stomp around the house, I would freak and I would duck and I'd go into a panic attack that I'm going to hit again," she said.

"It has taken me six years to come around and say 'he's not going to hurt me. He's not coming after me. I'm fine. I'm okay'.

"I am actually disgusted that I let myself go through that (relationship with Brider) ... but I didn't understand it ... now I am much stronger."

Brider will never be safe says former partner

Mary hopes Brider stays in prison for the rest of his life.

"He's not safe," she said.

"I hope he rots for what is done.

"To Juliana's family - I'm sorry that this has happened to them and I wish I could change it, I wish I could have gone instead ... I know that nothing will ever bring her back and I am so sorry.

She wanted other women in violent relationships to know they could get out and get help and carve a safe and free life for themselves.

"When you can, get out and don't turn back. Keep going," she said.

"I want other women to know that it's okay to ask for help to leave their violent relationships, that there is help, that you've just got to make that first step which is to contact somebody.

She hopes to never hear Brider's name again after he is sentenced, and wants to focus on her studies in the health field and her family.

"My life started when Joseph went to prison.. now, I'm so amazing. I just wanted freedom - and that's what I've got now ... and he's never coming near us again.

Brider was jailed for a violent kidnap and sex attack on a woman he knew. Photo / Supplied

"I've got the best life ... when I was with Joseph I had nothing ... I didn't even have a TV, not even a vehicle ... I wasn't allowed any money, if I made any I had to spend it before he found out or he would take the money off me.

"So my life is a dream now ... I've got all the confidence in the world. I'm not afraid of anybody anymore."

"I just want freedom. And that's what I've got. I've got freedom. And he's never coming near us."

Mary had nothing to say to her ex - but she wanted him to know he meant nothing to her anymore.

"I do want him to know that I'm in control now," she said.

"I get the final say ... wow, that made me feel really good."

THE MURDER OF JULIANA HERRERA - WHAT BRIDER DID

The 37-year-old stabbed Herrera to death at the Grove Rd flat on or about January 22.

The court heard today that a week after he was released he searched "Colombia lady" on his phone.

After that he purchased two rolls of masking tape and searched again for Herrera online - putting her name into Facebook and Google.

He searched again the day before the murder.

He purchased a box of condoms and latex gardening gloves and on the night of the murder he searched a number of pornographic sites including men sneaking in on women sleeping and "familial relations videos".

That night, Herrera returned home from a night out with a friend intending going to bed.

She saw Brider sitting outside his flat and asked her friend to drive her up to her door and wait for her as she felt "threatened by" and uncomfortable about him.

"He gave her a bad feeling and she felt like she was being watched," a friend told police.

"She was deeply concerned for her safety ... she did not feel safe because of the neighbour," another friend said.

Juliana Herrera was 37 when she died. She had moved to New Zealand from Colombia. Photo / Supplied

The night she was killed she spent some time online speaking to friends.

After midnight Brider broke into Herrera's house.

A sleep app recording night time noises captured the first 10 minutes of her murder.

Herrera was heard saying "excuse me" and later "crying and begging for her life".

"Stop, shut up," Brider told her, threatening repeatedly to cut her throat.

Screaming and an "audible struggle" could also be heard.

Brider sexually assaulted and violently attacked her.

Eight minutes into the recoding three punches could be heard and Brider said to his victim "are you going to behave?".

The recording finishes with Herrera moaning and saying "where are you taking me?".

Forensic evidence revealed Herrera tried to escape but was "dragged" back across the bed.

Brider took her to the lounge and she tried to fight him off and run away.

He inflicted 51 separate blunt force injuries and stabbed her repeatedly, effectively gutting the terrified woman at one stage.

Juliana's family have spoken out after travelling to New Zealand to face her alleged killer in court. Photo / Supplied

Herrera's friend went to meet her at the flat the next day for a planned bike ride.

Brider spoke to the friend saying "she must still be asleep".

Hours later Herrera was found dead in her own home - naked apart from one sock and showing distinct defensive wounds along with the almost 30 stab wounds that killed her.

Forensic examinations of both Herrera and Brider's flats revealed blood, fingerprints and semen pointing directly to the killer.

Brider tried to conceal his involvement, showering, washing clothing and disposing of the murder weapon and other items.

Afterwards he drove to McDonald's.

Later, when he spoke to police, he acknowledged he knew a woman lived next door but claimed he did not know her or where she was from.

Brider initially denied the charge but today changed his plea to guilty in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Jonathan Eaton.

