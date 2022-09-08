Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Crime

'I knew he was broken': Ex of man who murdered Juliana Herrera reveals dark, violent past

23 minutes to read
Anna Leask
By
Anna Leask

Senior Journalist - crime and justice

KEY POINTS:

  • undefined
  • Joseph James Brider today admitted murdering Juliana Herrera
  • He was released from prison just 72 days earlier
  • Brider had been serving time for kidnapping, raping a woman
  • Former partner speaks out
  • Ex tells of "bad vibe" before police called to notify her of murder

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium