Keri Hilson opening Juicy Fest Tauranga 2024. Photo / Megan Wilson

Hip-hop and R&B fans packed out Mercury Baypark for Juicy Fest Tauranga on Sunday as they went to see their favourite artists and remember the music of their “high school years”.

Billed as the biggest hip-hop and R&B music festival in the Southern Hemisphere, its performing artists this year included two-time Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson, T.I., T Pain, Mario, Trey Songz, Bizzy Bone, Ashanti, Fabolous, Mase and YG.

The 2024 festival series began in Christchurch on Wednesday, with Tauranga the last of four New Zealand stops before the event heads to Australia.

It comes after three police officers were assaulted and 12 people were arrested after “several disorder events” during the Juicy Fest Auckland concert on Saturday.

And after the Wellington event on Friday, one attendee said it was overrun by Mongrel Mob gang members in the festival’s VVIP (Very, Very Important Person) section.

Ten thousand people were expected to attend the Tauranga festival after last year’s event was cancelled due to bad weather.

Ticket holders came from all over New Zealand, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

People ‘happy and vibing’ at festival

The Bay of Plenty Times spoke to several festivalgoers, many of whom donned sunglasses and hats amid blue skies and sunshine.