Juicy Fest Tauranga was meant to be held at Trustpower Baypark today. Photo / NZME

Juicy Fest Tauranga was meant to be held at Trustpower Baypark today. Photo / NZME

The “heartbroken” organisers of Juicy Fest Tauranga have this morning told thousands of ticket-holders the event will not go ahead.

It posted to its Facebook page at about 8.20am that the weather made it too dangerous to host the event.

“The health and safety of our patrons, crew and artists is our highest priority.

“We are heartbroken, this was expected to be one of our biggest shows of the tour.”

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the event which boasted a star-studded line-up headlined by Nelly, Ne-yo & Ja Rule.

All tickets will be fully refunded within 14 working days back to the card used to make the purchase but tickets are not transferable to another event elsewhere.

“Our team have been on site through the night and the decision to cancel has been made this morning. We trust you understand this call was not made lightly but safety is our highest concern.”

The Palmerston North, Auckland and Whangārei events are still on track to go ahead.

More to come.