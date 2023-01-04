Mýa is the only female act in the Juicy Fest 2023 lineup.

As many as 15,000 people are expected to attend Tauranga’s inaugural Juicy Fest 2023 tomorrow, which will bring most of the R&B and hip-hop artists on the lineup to the city for the first time.

It comes after organisers of Wednesday’s festival A Summer’s Day cancelled the event due to bad weather.

The festival’s only female act, American R&B singer-songwriter Mýa, says she is ready to take fans down memory lane with some of her top hits from the 1990s and early 2000s.

The festival at Trustpower Baypark on January 6 includes Grammy Award-winners Ne-Yo, Nelly and Mýa along with Chingy, Lloyd, Ja Rule, Bow Wow, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky, and Twista - all of whom have arrived in New Zealand.

Juicy Fest promoter Glenn Meikle said ticket sales had been strong from the beginning, which prompted the festival to be relocated from its original site at the Wharepai Domain to its current “bigger” site at Trustpower Baypark to cater for the demand.

“We are expecting between 12,000 and 15,000 people at Juicy Fest’s Tauranga show, which is a great number for our inaugural event.”

Scheduled for nine shows across Australia and New Zealand this summer, the festival tour began in Napier on January 5 and has five stops in Tauranga, Palmerston North, Auckland, and Whangārei before heading to Australia later this month.

Meikle said when planning for Juicy Fest 2023 began, organisers wanted to ensure they brought some of the biggest names in R&B and hip-hop to multiple centres around New Zealand and Australia.

“We know people are on holiday at this time of year, and Tauranga is a favourite holiday hotspot over summer.

“By touring the festival to multiple centres, it means it’s easier for more people to attend - even if they’re already away from home. Tauranga is a stunning place with so much to offer, and as someone who lives and works here, I want to be able to help showcase this city as widely as possible.

“We hope that by including Tauranga, along with every other centre on our tour, these cities and New Zealand will be exposed to the world and, in turn, boost tourism and our economy.”

Meikle said the artists had about 90 million followers from around the world between them on their social media channels, “and with that comes influence, which means the potential to showcase our city to the world is definitely there”.

“Their schedules for the tour are pretty tight, but for most of them this is their first time in Tauranga, and they’re keen to see as much of the city as they can.

“We have locals with our artists sharing their own knowledge and also recommending spots to visit for each location. If there is time, I’m sure they’ll pop out to experience some of what Tauranga has to offer.”

The festival was yet to sell out, with limited tickets still available, he said.

Rain, possibly heavy, with strong north-easterlies easing by the evening was forecast for Friday, according to MetService.

Meikle said the wind was what to watch out for, but the forecast was “not looking too bad”.

”We might get some showers, so make sure you bring your wet-weather gear.”

As an event promoter, Meikle said he was “gutted” for the organisers of A Summer’s Day.

”Covid last year was hard enough. You spend the whole year working for this day, and it is gutting, but safety first. They will live to fight another day.”

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times ahead of the festival, American R&B singer-songwriter Mýa said she was excited to be back in New Zealand.

“It is so welcoming here. It was a beautiful ceremony at the airport,” she said.

“It is just the best way to start a new year. I just love coming here, because the crowds are so receptive and energetic.”

Mýa after her arrival in New Zealand on January 1, where she was welcomed with a pōwhiri.

Mýa was one of the biggest R&B singers of the 1990s and early 2000s, working with other artists including Jay Z, Pink, Lil’ Kim, Christina Aguilera, Mase, Blackstreet, Pras and Sisqo. Her hits include Lady Marmalade, It’s All About Me, The Best of Me, and Movin’ On.

Mýa said she was excited to be the only female as part of the Juicy Fest lineup: “It is so cool.”

It brought back memories from her very first tour in 1998, the Smokin’ Groove Tour, when she performed with various male hip-hop artists including Busta Rhymes, Cypress Hill, and the Black Eyed Peas (minus Fergie).

Mýa said Juicy Fest would bring the best of live singing, dancing, and hip-hop and R&B.

“I love variety and energy. I am going to take you down memory lane with some ‘90s jams. I love to pay homage.

“It is going to be an eclectic and exciting show.”

She also promised to perform some of the special requests she has received on her Instagram.

“It is going to be so much fun. I transform into a different person when I am on stage.”

During her last trip to New Zealand in 2016 for her Mýa NZ Club Tour, the artist said she did not have much time to explore the country after performing back-to-back shows.

“I didn’t have much time to hang out. I am hoping for some downtime this time around,” she said.

The singer-songwriter did, however, get to experience some of New Zealand’s Māori culture and learned how a hangi was cooked.

“I love learning about the culture everywhere I go.”

Mýa said she also hoped to find some time to relax on the beach and go skydiving while she was here.

“I love adventure sports, relaxing, and enjoying a bit of nature.”

In preparation for the tour, Mýa said she had been working virtually with her Australian dancers, and learning some new choreography.

“My DJ is from New Zealand. It is great to have people here who know the different cities and the vibe.”

Three things we don’t know about Mýa

1. “I am a tap dancer. My first career was teaching dancing.”

2. “My favourite subject at school was maths.”

3. “My pet peeve is tailgaters and people who drive too slow.”

Tauranga set times

2.30pm Twista

3.05pm Pretty Ricky

3.40pm Lloyd

4.15pm Mýa

4.55pm Chingy

5.30pm Xzibit

6.15pm Bow Wow

6.55pm Ja Rule

8.10pm Ne-Yo

9.25pm Nelly

Getting to Juicy Fest

There is only pedestrian and bus access to the stadium on the event day.

A controlled pedestrian crossing will be at State Highway 2 at the intersection with SH29a.

There will be no access to Truman Rd outside the venue on the event day.

Buses

Mount Maunganui - Blake Park (Mount Sports Centre bus stop on Maunganui Rd).

Pāpāmoa - Gordon Spratt Reserve carpark.

Tauranga CBD - Bus stop, Wharf St.

Park-and-ride car parking is also available at each location.