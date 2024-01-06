Juicy Fest should be re-named Mongrel Mob Fest, says a young dad after a planned fun day of entertainment in Wellington with his wife turned sour when they were subjected to repeated scenes of bad behaviour and violence - including copping a full can of beer to the back of the head.

The man, who the Herald agreed not to name, travelled to Hutt Park from outside Wellington with his wife and two friends to attend the event billed by organisers as the biggest hip-hop and R&B music festival in the southern hemisphere.

They spent $349 each on VIP tickets, as well as travel and accommodation costs for the child-free getaway, but were appalled at repeated instances of violence, especially from “dozens” he described as Mongrel Mob gang members in the $999 per ticket VVIP (Very, Very Important Person) section, he said.

“We were disgusted by what I think of more as Mongrel Mob Fest, not Juicy Fest, and felt horrible about the whole thing.

“[The police said] things [were] happening outside the event but it was very much inside as well, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who is very disappointed to have paid a lot of money to go to what ended up being a big gang party.”

Juicy Fest organisers couldn’t immediately be contacted for comment tonight.

Police told the Herald earlier today a police officer was hit by a bottle and there were scenes of intoxication, disorder and assault involving people outside, including suspected gang members.

Six people were arrested for fighting and disorderly behaviour at the music festival, but the crowd of around 15,000 were “largely well-behaved”, police said.

The event was part of a four-city Kiwi tour and included performances by two-time Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson, T.I, T Pain, Mario, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs N Harmony, The Game, Ashanti, Fabolous, Mase and YG.

He, his wife and friends arrived at the musical festival about 12.30pm and were immediately alarmed by the “huge Mongrel Mob” presence - which he identified as Mob members by their Bulldog facial tattoos, red and white clothing and “people barking at each other over top of us”, the man said.

“We had been really excited leading up to it … once we got in the huge Mongrel Mob presence was very concerning... the VVIP section seemed like it was mostly Mongrel Mob gang members.

“We tried to not pay it any mind, until I was assaulted from behind when a full can of beer was hurled at my head during one of the numerous fights involving gang members that occurred during the event.”

He didn't see any patches being worn, but recognised Mongrel Mob gang members based on their Bulldog facial tattoos, red and white clothing and the barking sounds they made to each other, the Juicy Fest attendee said. File photo / NZME

He wasn’t badly injured and hadn’t laid a police complaint as the person responsible was ejected from the event when security “eventually” stopped the fight.

The man said he recieved no help from police, or from any other bystanders.

“The security were pretty useless too, we tried to move somewhere else but drinks continued to be thrown and fights kept breaking out.”

Some fights weren’t even broken up by security, but other attendees. He estimated he saw at least four major fights before leaving at 8.30pm, the man said.

Police didn’t immediately have any further comment to make when contacted by the Herald tonight.

A police officer was hit with a bottle and there were scenes of intoxication, disorder and assault involving people - including suspected gang members - outside the Juicy Fest music festival in Wellington.

Crowds at Juicy Fest music festival in Wellington last night, where there were fights, assaults and disorder caused by people he believed were Mongrel Mob gang members, one attendee said.

Perks of a $999 VVIP ticket include unlimited complimentary standard alcoholic drinks, with the provision that alcohol licensing rules about sale, supply and consumption were followed.

But he considered unlimited drinks as also being “unlimited projectiles”, the man said.

Later, when they left the event early, “a gang member walking down the street threatened us for ‘being in blood territory’”.

Even outside their hotel in central Wellington, waiting for their Uber Eats order at midnight, he could hear people “barking”.

They won’t be back for another Juicy Fest, a festival that took place last year and continued its New Zealand tour with a show in Auckland tonight - where police reported no problems - and in Tauranga tomorrow.

“I can’t be the only one that paid a lot of money for it to end up being something like that. We have young children so we don’t go out to concerts all the time.

“This was supposed to be like a getaway … a special thing.”

