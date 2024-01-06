A police officer was hit with a bottle and there were scenes of intoxication, disorder and assault involving people - including suspected gang members - outside the Juicy Fest music festival in Wellington.

Three police officers were assaulted and 12 people were arrested after “several disorder events” during yesterday’s Juicy Fest concert in Auckland.

The event, part of a four-city Kiwi tour, included performances by two-time Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson, T.I, T Pain, Mario, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs N Harmony, The Game, Ashanti, Fabolous, Mase and YG.

A police spokesperson told the Herald that three police officers were involved in “minor” assaults and 12 arrests were made at the event which was attended by approximately 10,000 people.

It follows on from the Wellington event, which one attendee said was overrun by Mongrel Mob gang members in the festival’s VVIP (Very, Very Important Person) section.

The man, who the Herald agreed not to name, said the event made him and his wife feel “horrible” due to the large gang presence.

Police moved to break up an apparent gang confrontation at Juicy Fest Wellington in the GA section.

“We had been really excited leading up to it … once we got in the huge Mongrel Mob presence was very concerning... the VVIP section seemed like it was mostly Mongrel Mob gang members.

“We tried to not pay it any mind, until I was assaulted from behind when a full can of beer was hurled at my head during one of the numerous fights involving gang members that occurred during the event.”

The man said he received no help from police, or from any other bystanders.

“The security were pretty useless too, we tried to move somewhere else but drinks continued to be thrown and fights kept breaking out.”

Some fights weren’t even broken up by security, but by other attendees. He estimated he saw at least four major fights before leaving at 8.30pm, the man said.

The police said six arrests were made at the festival in Wellington due to fighting and disorderly behaviour, but the crowd of around 15,000 were “largely well-behaved”.

The organisers of the festival have been contacted for further comment.