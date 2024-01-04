Keri Hilson, pictured performing in 2019 at the Friday Jams concert at Western Springs, is back in New Zealand for Juicy Fest. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ten-thousand people are expected to attend Tauranga’s star-studded Juicy Fest on Sunday.

And the forecast is looking “not too bad” after wild weather forced the cancellation of last year’s event.

Billed as the biggest hip-hop and R&B music in the southern hemisphere, its performing artists this year include two-time Grammy-nominated American singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson, T.I, T Pain, Mario, Trey Songz, Bone Thugs N Harmony, The Game, Ashanti, Fabolous, Mase and YG.

The 2024 festival series kicked off in Christchurch on Wednesday, with Tauranga the third of four New Zealand stops before the event heads to Australia.

Juicy Fest Tauranga will take place at Mercury Baypark – the gates open at midday, with the final act taking the stage at 8.55pm.

Large crowds and busy roads are anticipated with motorists warned of road closures and delays.

Juicy Fest promoter Glenn Meikle said 10,000 people were expected at the festival, with ticket holders coming from all over New Zealand, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

“The artists and crew are looking forward to showcasing what Tauranga crowds can bring and more so we are excited to showcase the city and the beautiful Bay of Plenty to the world.”

Meikle said the artists collectively had close to 100 million followers from around the world on Instagram, which presented an “amazing opportunity” for Tauranga’s tourism.

“We’re going to have an influx of people coming to the city and local stores and businesses have an opportunity to reap the benefits of that.

“We hope the city is just as excited as we are.”

Keri Hilson on her ‘love’ for NZ

Hilson said she was excited to perform in New Zealand, having only made short visits previously.

“This time I’m determined to see its beaches, but I’ve also had really good food and great crowd reception in New Zealand,” she said in a statement.

“I love how much of the culture you see and feel there. I also love that I don’t feel as tall when we’re there.”

The Knock You Down hitmaker said fans could expect to hear music they had connected to “sonically come alive”.

Keri Hilson, pictured in 2019, said she would perform songs including Pretty Girl Rock and Knock You Down at Juicy Fest. Photo / Dean Purcell

“They get to collect a visual, a story, an experience, and my energy … they’re adding even more moments to the memories that songs already naturally create. I think that’s the whole fun of it.”

Hilson said she would “have” to perform songs including Pretty Girl Rock, Knock You Down, Energy, Lose Control and The Way I Are.

“The stage is the one place I get to see and experience how fans experience me. What lines they remember, which songs they’ve gravitated towards, and I get to understand my craft through their eyes. The audience gets to enjoy me enjoying them – it’s kind of like we’re celebrating each other at the same time.”

Hilson said before going on stage, her usual routine included stretching, drinking tea, spraying her throat, drinking water, warming her vocals and walking or jogging to “open my lungs”.

“Then I pray with my team and hit the stage.”

She hoped New Zealand audiences would understand how much she appreciated their appreciation for her and her art.

“And how much that means to me to be well received and asked to return so many times.”

Road closures and getting to Juicy Fest

A Tauranga City Council media release said Truman Lane will be closed at the Te Maunga Interchange (State Highway 29A) from 9am Sunday to 1am Monday.

Only festival buses, Truman Lane businesses and residents visiting the Te Maunga transfer station could access Truman Lane via Mangatawa Link Rd/Sandhurst Rd. The road would be reduced to one lane with stop/go management providing access to festival buses and residents.

Festival-goers could catch free buses to and from the event via drop-and-ride locations at the central city bus interchange, Blake Park in Mount Maunganui and Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa.

There was no drop-off/pick zone at Mercury Baypark. A public drop-off zone would be available at Truman Lane via Mangatawa Link Rd and from there ticket holders could walk to the gate.

“Motorists should avoid traveling at peak festival start and finish times or take an alternative route if possible. If you need to travel through these areas, please drive carefully and expect delays,” the statement said.

The festival website said bus pick-ups would run from 11.30am to 3pm and drop-offs from 9.30pm, and asked attendees to be patient as there may be delays.

Weather prospects

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry said there would be “a bit of cloud” on Sunday in Tauranga and a few showers at times throughout the day.

Generally, he said it would be “not too bad a day”.

Barry said Sunday would have a high of 23C to 24C and light northerly winds.

Juicy Fest’s website advised attendees to be prepared for “all conditions on the day” at the uncovered venue, including bringing a raincoat or poncho and sun protection.

The event is the latest in a busy schedule of summer festivals and music events for Tauranga, following Bay Dreams North, drum and base festival Famous Last Words, local lads L.A.B with Dave Dobbyn and Troy Kingi, and A Summer’s Day Live with Hello Sailor, Dire Straits Legacy and Nazareth.

