Meet the Bay of Plenty’s only search and rescue dog team

By Haley Doig, AUT journalism student
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Nick Petry says the time away from family is hard, especially when he and Kora are out all night and he has to miss family meals.

Failing her police training has not stopped 7-year-old German shepherd Kora from saving lives.

Tauranga’s Nick Petry adopted Kora years ago after he recognised her potential to become a successful tracking dog.

After extensive training, she qualified as a search and rescue dog and the pair now work together as

