Iconic Kiwi band Hello Sailor.

“Rust never sleeps and music never ages.”

Arguably, one of Hello Sailor’s biggest fans, Tauranga resident Tommy Wilson, will be in the crowd when the iconic New Zealand band performs alongside Dire Straits Legacy, Scottish rock band Nazareth and other acts in Tauranga on Saturday.

The A Summer’s Day Live, Dire Straits Legacy Tour is music, performed by the original musicians who recorded and toured with Dire Straits from over 30 years ago, and who have performed as Dire Straits on multiple global tours.

Wilson, who recently retired as executive director and chief imagination officer at Tē Tuinga Whānau Support Services Trust in Tauranga, said his ties to Hello Sailor stretched back decades and remembered the group’s gigs at the Mount Soundsell in 1976, 1978 and 1979.

“They were pretty legendary concerts for those that can remember them and some say if they can remember them, you weren’t there.”

Wilson had a close affinity to the music Hello Sailor played.

“They represent a glorious time. The 70s and the 80s were the most magical and that’s what still gets me... it was total freedom.”

Wilson was most looking forward to hearing them perform Blue Lady and said “of course, Gutter Black became the theme song for Outrageous Fortune and it never fails to make the heart jump a beat”.

Hello Sailor fan Tommy Wilson.

“Music can take you back in an instance... it’s ageless.”

Hello Sailor guitarist Harry Lyon said Wilson was an old friend of the band.

He said at the moment they were busy rehearsing for A Summer’s Day Live which kicks off in Napier on Friday.

“It’s always nice to play and we’re just a bunch of kids really.”

Lyon said performing was good for the brain.

“Just having to remember everything like the lyrics and musical arrangements.”

The feeling of being on stage never waned either.

“Even though we have played the songs a zillion times before it’s good to get back up to speed and get the vibe going.”

He also acknowledged the hit TV show Outrageous Fortune for introducing its music to another generation.

“Aside from the theme song they used lots of local music not just ours so that exposure certainly didn’t hurt.”





The details

What: A Summer’s Day Live, Dire Straits Legacy Tour

Where: Wharepai Domain, Saturday December 30 from 4pm to 10pm

Tickets: Adults only, Flicket

Carmen Hall is a news director for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, covering business and general news. She has been a Voyager Media Awards winner and a journalist for 25 years.



