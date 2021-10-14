Jellicoe Park death: Man who took part in melee pleads guilty

Emergency services stand outside the cordon at Jellicoe Park in Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One of four men accused of a "random and unprovoked attack" at an Auckland park that resulted in a stranger's death has pleaded guilty to charges resulting from the incident.

Henderson resident Andy Tofaeono Moataa, 27, had been set to go to trial next month on a charge of aggravated robbery. Appearing at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday, he instead pleaded guilty to theft and assault.

Co-defendants Stanley Isaac Ramese, 25, and Simon Tavita, 24, remain charged with the murder of a 21-year-old at the park last October. The person who died has name suppression.

Moataa admitted he was part of the melee, but his charges involved another man who didn't die. A third co-defendant, Kitiona Isaac Stanley, 27, is also charged with assaulting the same man, whose shoes, pants and shoulder bag were stolen after the attack.

The person who died had been socialising with friends and playing music at Manurewa's Jellicoe Park on the night of October 3 last year when the confrontation took place, authorities previously said.