Jellicoe Park death: Accused men enter not guilty pleas

Emergency services at the cordon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Four men charged after a 21-year-old died in a South Auckland park, sparking a homicide investigation, have denied the allegations against them.

The case was called this morning in the High Court at Auckland and not guilty pleas were entered.

None of the accused can be named due to an interim suppression order.

Two of the men, aged in their early twenties, deny murder.

The two other men deny a charge each of aggravated robbery in relation to the case.

The victim - who also cannot be named - and three friends were socialising and playing music in Jellicoe Park before the alleged attack on the evening of October 3.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, rushed to the scene shortly after 11pm and tried to revive the unresponsive young man.

Cordons were quickly put in place around Jellicoe Park and police cars were clustered around the intersection with Hasley Rd.