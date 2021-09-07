Jellicoe Park death: Name suppression lapses for four defendants

Emergency services at the cordon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Name suppression has lapsed for four men set to go to trial on charges of robbery and murder after the death of a 21-year-old at a South Auckland park last year.

Māngere East resident Stanley Isaac Ramese, 25, Papatoetoe resident Simon Tavita, 24, Auckland central resident Kitiona Isaac Stanley, 27, and Henderson resident Andy Tofaeono Moataa, 27, had all appealed to the Court of Appeal to continue name suppression after a High Court judge ruled in March that it was no longer necessary.

The men are accused of a "random and unprovoked attack" at Manurewa's Jellicoe Park on the night of October 3 last year. The person who died continues to have name suppression. He had been socialising with friends and playing music at the park, authorities said.

The men are set to go to trial on November 8, with Ramese and Tavita facing murder charges and Stanley and Moataa facing charges of aggravated robbery.

Police said at the time there was no evidence to suggest the men knew the man who died. The attacker fled the scene afterwards, police said.

The 21-year-old died in the park.