Jacinda Ardern has failed us on mental health - and it's only going to get worse

5 minutes to read
In 2017, Jacinda Ardern promised to make mental health a priority for her government. Photo / Getty Images

Kyle MacDonald
By:

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

OPINION:

It was September 10, 2017. Hundreds were assembled on Parliament's lawn. Next to us - laid out in heartbreakingly neat rows - were 660 pairs of shoes representing each of the people who had

