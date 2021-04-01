Covid 19 coronavirus: No new community cases, five new cases in MIQ

Watch: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as does Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

There are no new Covid-19 community cases to report today and five border-related cases to report in managed isolation.

The new cases all arrived on flights from India, via the United Arab Emirates, and are in managed isolation/quarantine in Auckland.

The first arrived on March 20 and tested positive on day 10 of their time in managed isolation. They were classed a contact of another case.

Two other cases were contacts of other cases, arriving on March 23 and 27 and returning positive tests on days 7 and 3 respectively.

The remaining two cases arrived on March 30 and returned positive tests on arrival.

Today's new cases bring the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border to three.

The Ministry of Heath today also reported one previously reported positive Covid-19 case had been reclassified as not a case following further testing and investigation.

‌

They have been assessed as an historical infection which has been recorded in their home country, and therefore has been removed from New Zealand's case numbers.

Regarding the Grand Mercure managed isolation facility investigation, as of this morning 333 of the 343 in the group of returnees who required additional monitoring after leaving the Grand Mercure have returned negative test results.

Of the remaining 10, two were exempt because they were infants, one refused and three have been assessed by public health officials as requiring no further action. The ministry is continuing to monitor the four outstanding results.

"A highly precautionary approach has been taken with this group and the public health assessment is that they pose a low risk to the public."

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 67 and the total number of confirmed cases overall is 2145.

On Wednesday, 5951 tests were processed. In the last week 34,946 tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 4,992 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,902,915.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,770,191 registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 237,052,450 and users have created 8,909,314 manual diary entries. There have been 874,590 poster scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.