Border officials call for stronger laws on child-like sex dolls and Donald Trump threatens 'very severe' tariffs on Russia. Video / NZ Herald

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Cop-stop: Drugs, sawn-off shotgun and ammo found in BMW at 1am in Auckland’s Northcote

Police found a stash of ammunition, drugs and a gun when they searched a BMW being driven on the North Shore at 1am.

Acting Inspector Tim Williams said officers invoked a search and found a loaded sawn-off shotgun in the driver’s footwell in the Auckland suburb of Northcote.

His officers pulled the BMW over on Ocean View Rd just before 1am today.

“A further search has located about 50 rounds of ammunition and a number of bags of methamphetamine,” Williams said.