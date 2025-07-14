Advertisement
Cop-stop: Drugs, sawn-off shotgun and ammo found in BMW at 1am in Auckland’s Northcote

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police found a stash of ammunition, drugs and a gun when they searched a BMW being driven on the North Shore at 1am.

Acting Inspector Tim Williams said officers invoked a search and found a loaded sawn-off shotgun in the driver’s footwell in the Auckland suburb of Northcote.

