Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland Premier reveals Brisbane lockdown end

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has delivered a Covid-19 update, revealing Brisbane's end date for lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the Australian state will lift the snap Brisbane lockdown today.

The state has recorded 10 news cases today – but nine are in hotel quarantine, and just one was locally transmitted.

As a result, the lockdown is lifted from 12 noon (AEST) today.

"Easter is good to go," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

For the next two weeks from noon today until Thursday, 15 April, all Queenslanders will be required to carry a mask when they leave their home.

"We will also ask you to wear those masks in indoor spaces such as shopping centres and supermarkets, indoor workplaces, public transport," the Premier said.

"Anyone attending food or beverage establishments, so if you're out there going to a restaurant or cafe or a pub, you must be seated.

"We have to go back to the seating. This is really important that we are doing this for the next two weeks."