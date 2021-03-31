Covid 19 coronavirus: Fury at Queensland's quarantined travellers' 'stupid' act

Two quarantined people were snapped socialising and passing objects between them. Photo / Supplied

Two quarantined people were snapped socialising and passing objects between them. Photo / Supplied

Anger has erupted in Queensland after two quarantined people were snapped socialising and passing objects between them.

The concerning photographs were taken by Brisbane resident Bob Price as he walked past the Hotel Grand Chancellor quarantine hotel on Tuesday.

"I saw them leaning over so they were breathing in each other's faces," Price told the Courier Mail.

"And you can see one person possibly passing the other something over their balconies.

"It's really annoying and kind of scary to see contact between people in a quarantine hotel," he said. We would hope everyone is taking this lockdown seriously."

Two men were given official warnings by police as a result.

Brisbane resident Bob Price capturing the rule breakers. Photo / Supplied