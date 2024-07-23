“Although Wairoa is not part of the iwi group that owns Toitu Tairāwhiti, the organisation recognises the urgent need to support Te Wairoa due to longstanding relationships and kinship ties.”

The first of the temporary accommodation cabins arrived on site in the township last Friday. Seven, built in Gisborne by Toitu Tairāwhiti, are being provided.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa and Toitu Tairāwhiti have urgently requested 45 additional cabins from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chief executive Lewis Ratapu discussed the need with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell during their recent visit to Wairoa.

“When we mentioned Toitu Tairāwhiti and their building partner Builtsmart, the Prime Minister immediately recognised their programme.

“The proposed camper vans and Kāinga Ora container homes are not suitable for our needs. We still have over 120 whānau in temporary accommodation from Gabrielle, with many expected to remain for another four to five months,” Ratapu said.

“Adding another 120 only lengthens the time people will need accommodation while their homes are being repaired. The additional 120 homes, on top of the 150 from Gabrielle, mean we have a severe shortage of trades and escalating costs.”

Ratapu further criticised the Temporary Accommodation Service provided by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“The agency applies a Hawkes Bay regional rental rate to people in Wairoa that does not recognise the increased associated costs of living here and the fact that people have to replace furniture and repair homes.

“The process to apply for any reduction is difficult and many of our whānau have just given up.

“We have decided to set a rate that just covers our operating costs and is $65 less,” he said.

He emphasised the need for a comprehensive housing programme for Wairoa which incorporated the strategy developed by the council and iwi before Cyclone Gabrielle last year, addressed urgent housing needs aftertwo severe weather events, and considered a long-term view around housing resilience and sustainability.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has also requested 30 social homes be allocated to Wairoa from the 1700 announced in the Government’s May Budget.

“Many whānau in temporary accommodation will move back into their homes once repaired, and another whānau will move in,” Ratapu said.

