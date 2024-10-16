That spat was serialised in the British media earlier this month, before the book’s official release in the UK several days ago.
And while Sexton heaps praise on ex-All Black Brad Thorn – a former teammate at Leinster – and Ireland’s former Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt in Obsessed, he doesn’t hold back from firing up about other issues that irked him, flowing on from clashes with the All Blacks.
“I loved Brad Thorn but I can’t say the same about New Zealand,” Sexton wrote in the book, published by Penguin Ireland.
“At least, I hated going there when it’s summer at home and it’s winter there, and when the rugby season has been going non-stop for 12 months because of the World Cup and you’re knackered.
“It’s the third straight year that you’ve been sent down there, and the All Blacks are now World champions, and really, if you don’t mind, I’d rather just lay my aching bones on a sunlounger in Portugal.”
He later added it usually rained when he was on tour in New Zealand, and the dark arrived too quickly daily in winter.
The “unprofessional” blunder Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions made before All Black series showdown
Ahead of the showdown for the All Blacks, Sexton said the Lions “did nothing except ‘bond’” at the start of the crucial week in Queenstown. The first time they hit the practice field was three days out from the test.
“We were supposed to be preparing for a series decider against the best team in the world at Eden Park. A shot at history. It was crazy. Unprofessional.
“As a result, I don’t think those Lions maxed out on their potential, not with the athletes we had at our disposal.”
Sexton said he wasn’t blaming Gatland solely for the mistake.
“I’m not pointing the finger solely at Gats here. I blame the senior players for not taking control of the situation and making sure we prepared properly,” Sexton wrote.
“I include myself in that. We had enough experience in that group to speak up. I wish I’d said something.”
“It was no way to prepare for a game and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen again.”
Kiwi fans added to Ioane’s cutting sledge post-retirement
In the weeks leading up to the release of Obsessed, its publishers serialised a section of the book in the UK press detailing Ioane’s cutting verbal attack on Sexton.
Ioane unleashed his spray on full time in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win over Ireland - Sexton’s swansong – telling the Irishman: “Don’t miss your flight tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c***”.
“During a quiet moment in the team hotel pre-departure, I’d made a rare enough visit to my Instagram page,” Sexton wrote in Obsessed.
“Normally, I’ll only ever see my ‘direct messages’, those posts sent by friends or people I follow. But this time, curiosity made me check my ‘requested messages’ - in other words, messages sent by anyone and everyone who felt inclined to do so.
“This included a few Scots, South Africans and Kiwis who wanted to give me a Rieko Ioane-style send-off. You get used to this sort of toxic waste after a while.”
Sexton’s happiest NZ memory - despite hotel horror
The former Irish No 10 isn’t lacking in reasons to bemoan his interaction with New Zealand during his lengthy test career.
But there were also some positives.
He rates Schmidt – who coached him at Leinster and Ireland – as one of the world’s best and most innovative coaches.
New Zealand was also the scene of one of his – and Ireland rugby’s - most famous moments, when Sexton helped inspire his team to their first-ever test win on Kiwi soil, then a first series over the men in black, in 2023.
Sexton missed the second half of the first-up 42-19 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park when he failed a head injury assessment after taking a knock.
“What we’d achieved – winning a three-test series in New Zealand – had never been done by any visiting team in the professional era,” Sexton wrote in Obsessed.
“Better still, we’d won from behind. ‘The hardest thing to do in rugby, by a country mile,’ as Faz [coach Andy Farrell] described it.
“Harder than winning a World Cup? At the time, as we serenaded the surprisingly large number of Ireland supporters in Wellington that night, anything seemed possible.”
How Brad Thorn left Johnny Sexton speechless
Sexton’s career found him coming up against many New Zealand players; both clashes against the All Blacks and in the European club rugby scene against sides featuring ex-pat Kiwi players.
In Obsessed, he reveals one of the most special moments of his career was when he spent a season playing alongside one of the toughest of the professional rugby era All Blacks; Brad Thorn.
Thorn – who played 59 times for the All Blacks, having earlier played test rugby league for the Kangaroos – spent part of the 2012 season with Irish club Leinster, who Sexton played for and at the time was coached by Schmidt.
Sexton wrote while losing the 2012 Pro12 final to Welsh side Ospreys was a low, what followed in the dressing room after the match was a special moment in his career.
“The room was nearly empty when Brad sat down beside me, handed me a beer and thanked me for making him welcome at Leinster,” he wrote.
“And then he bowled me over.
“He said, ‘Don’t change mate. You’re a champion. Don’t change anything. Not for anyone’.
“I still consider it the biggest personal compliment that I’ve been paid from a fellow professional. Irish people generally aren’t good at giving or taking compliments. We’re quicker to criticise. Or if we give a compliment we do it indirectly.
“But this was unconditional praise. Given what he’d achieved in the game and everyone he’d played alongside, it meant the world to me.”