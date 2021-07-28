Investigation underway after school bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 29A, Tauranga

One person was accessed by St John for minor injuries. Photo / George Novak

One person was accessed by St John for minor injuries. Photo / George Novak

An investigation is underway after a school bus was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Tauranga today.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 29A, between the Poike Rd and Oropi Rd roundabouts, about 7.50am.

The crash involved a bus, truck and multiple vehicles.

The Ministry of Education and a bus company are carrying out an investigation into the crash.

A spokesman for the ministry said they were advised the bus, carrying students from Aquinas College, was stationary and hit from behind.

One student has been assessed at the scene for a sore back, he said, and a replacement bus took the remaining students to school.

"The ministry's trauma team is available to assist students, their families and the school."

He said the crash was also the subject of a police investigation.

FINAL UPDATE 9:30AM

This crash now cleared & delays on #SH29A have eased. ^TP https://t.co/y3i7nV3Bm6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) July 28, 2021

The Tauranga Bypass was temporarily closed this morning as emergency services worked to clear the area. As of 9.30am, the crash had been cleared and delays on SH29A had eased.

A St John spokesman said one person was assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash reportedly involved a school bus and truck.

Emergency services and a tow truck at the scene of the crash. Photo / George Novak

Fire crews, who were assisting other emergency services, arrived on scene at 8.23am.

A woman who drove past the crash shortly after it happened said it appeared to be a school bus in the multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic building up on State Highway 29A. Photo / George Novak

She said people were out of cars but the driver and students were still on the bus when she drove past.

She said it appeared to be a nose to tail and the bus appeared to have damage front and back.

The school bus was not a Bay of Plenty Regional Council one but a Ministry of Education bus, a spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrived on the scene around 7.50am.