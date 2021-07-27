Ex-Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell's home once rented by Hollywood star sells for whopping price

The sale price has remained confidential until now. Photo / File

The luxury Auckland house owned by former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell and wife Sharon Hunter - and once rented by Hollywood action star Jason Statham - has sold for $17.68 million.

The property in Westmere's Rawene Avenue is one of New Zealand's most striking houses - a concrete, cedar and steel structure perched on the edge of the water - and was home to Statham while he filmed the blockbuster killer shark pic The Meg in Auckland in 2016.

The house was sold by rich lister Hunter and Powell, who had first brought it to market in 2016 with a price tag of "around $20m".

OneRoof reported last November that it had sold, but the sale price has remained confidential until now.

The property had been marketed for sale by Bayleys Remuera sales agent Sarah Liu and has a 2017 CV of $12.75 million.

It has everything a rich-lister and Hollywood star could want, including a home theatre, a sound-insulated music room.

Completed in 2011, the property was the result of nearly five year's work by Powell and Hunter, their designers and builders. They secured two side-by-side sections on the tightly held street between Herne Bay and Westmere to create a 1978sqm site and then briefed Ponting Fitzgerald Architects for a house that connected land to the sea.

Ponds that start at the front of the house connect all the way to the sea, weaving inside and outside the house, finishing at the 17m infinity pool that hovers over the water. Ponting used concrete cast in rough cedar for the walls, fine steel joinery for the windows and crafted cedar for the ceilings and finishes.

"Concrete earths the house. Then the cedar forms wrap and define the spaces to be playful. The sun plays off the concrete walls," Ponting said in a video promoting the house.

During his stint in Auckland, Statham was frequently spotted around the neighbourhood, even stopping to pose for selfies with stunned locals and fans.

Statham, 53, who also starred in Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Transporter and the Fast and Furious franchise, was also spotted at Piha with Huntington-Whiteley during his stay.

The couple started dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2016 before having a baby together in 2017.

The Rawene Avenue home has had other famous visitors, including Prince Albert of Monaco, and has been used as a venue for high-profile functions.