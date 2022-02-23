February 23 2022 Kamel Darwish died about 1.44pm on March 15, 2019, police say. But Darwish's brother Zuhair said his phone was answered several times, hours after police say he was dead. Video / Chris Tarpey

Members of the Muslim community are begging the Coroner to delve into the role the internet has in radicalising New Zealanders and say that had their cries for help been listened to years ago the 2019 terror attacks could have been prevented.

They say by ordering a deep dive into the way online platforms operate and the content they allow the Coroner could be "the impetus of change" and stop many future deaths

Coroner Brigitte Windley is presiding over a three-day scope hearing this week.

The hearing is designed to give interested parties, including victims and families, an opportunity to make submissions themselves, or through a lawyer, on exactly what a coronial inquiry into the attacks will look at.

The inquiry will ultimately aim to establish the cause and circumstances of death, where possible, and consider any recommendations or comments that could help reduce the chances of further deaths in similar circumstances.

There has been no decision on whether a full inquest hearing will be held.

Today she heard submissions from the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand and the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand.

Both spoke about the March 19 terrorist's online activity before the massacre.

Alongside publishing a manifesto minutes before he opened fire at two Christchurch mosques, the mass murderer had expressed support for extremists in Facebook posts and engaged with neo-Nazi groups' social media.

The court later heard the offender had been radicalised through his engagement with online groups.

IWC national co-ordinator Aliya Danziesen said he was far from the only "nefarious" person being "emboldened online".

She said the internet allowed them to plan their crimes and target communities - particularly Muslims - with their hate.

"That hate left computers and went onto our streets and into our homes," she said.

Prior to the terror attack, Danziesen said the IWC had been vocal about issues including "online radicalisation matters".

They raised concerns with the government and also companies with internet platforms as early as 2015.

She said the IWC was "so alarmed by potential harm" they "increased awareness efforts".

But they got nowhere.

"Insufficient has been done - even in the face of the clear harm and loss of life in Christchurch," she said.

"Platforms were unwilling or unable to tackle … online radicalisation.

"We are asking Coroner to be the impetus of the needed change … the Coroner is in a position to prevent further loss of life."

Danziesen said threats to the Muslim community were ongoing and via online platforms including social media and chat rooms extremists and the like were "augmenting and perpetrating violence against us".

"From cyber threats to in-person threats to ourselves and our property," she said.

"The March 19 attacks were a foreseen possibility long before they occurred … many people are recruited, encouraged and cajoled online to become radicalised.

"Online platforms are not doing enough to protect us."

She said one example of a threat that "underscored the vulnerability of IWC members" was a comment on social media recently.

"Threats to the Muslim community saying they should put us in cages and burn us," she recalled.

The platform refused IWC to remove the comments and after investigating the police said the person who published the post resided overseas and so they had no jurisdiction and could not take further action.

The comment remained online.

Danziesen said the reality was people were "going to go from making threats to carrying them out".

"We are now more at risk than prior to March 15," she said.

"While we may not be able to quantify how many people are involved we know it is significant… and the majority are alt-right and far-right.

"There is a risk in New Zealand … a look in is needed for New Zealand to learn if there is anything we can do to prevent others in future"

She implored the Coroner to take direct action.

"We need to better understand the causes of online radicalisation and what drives people to move away from it… So that we can become safe," she said.

"Look into social media platforms … Why would the Coroner not look into these platforms - when it appears they encouraged the terrorist to kill 51 Muslims - in order to prevent future loss of life."

Dr Max Harris, also representing the IWC said the matters the organisation raised needed to be "fearlessly investigated".

He said the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terror attack did not go far enough into

"The narrative is incomplete," he said.

"The Royal Commission did not ask some questions - there no focus on making recommendations, its job was fact-finding not looking at the past and the future like the Coroner can," he said.

"The Coroner has a valuable lens… the Royal Commission provided a narrative, not an analytical assessment of the online role in the cause of death, it was not asked to evaluate the connection between online and death … it did not ask same questions we are proposing you ask."

He said it would be a "profound mistake" not to probe the matters raised.

FIANZ representative Abdul Razzaq implored Coroner Windley to conduct a full inquest.

He said there were "important question marks" and felt the Royal Commission did not give the answers the Muslim community wanted - and needed.

"We want the Coroner to investigate the fundamental issues which could have prevented the massacre," he said.

He said "red flag issues" particularly around how the terrorist obtained his firearms licence, were not properly canvassed at the Royal Commission and "red flag issues" were considered "out of scope".

"There were gaping holes… Now we have the ability to bring these into scope," Razzaq said.

"We need to know what happened, why it happened and what could have been done to prevent this from happening.

"It was not probed to a sufficient depth."

Yesterday Coroner Windley heard that survivors of the mosque attacks wanted more scrutiny over whether the Australian terrorist was indeed a lone wolf - or whether he had help to carry out the massacres.

Some families and survivors also demanded further probing into how the gunman was able to get a firearms licence.

There were also calls to check allegations of "aggression" by first police officers on the bloody and chaotic Al Noor Mosque scene and claims that officers pointed guns at victims.

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant, who was jailed for life without parole in August 2020, is dialling into the scope hearing from maximum-security at Auckland Prison but will not be seen or heard from.

The mass murderer is represented by Auckland defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, QC, who could make oral submissions on his behalf.

The scope hearing continues.