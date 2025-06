Minnesota congresswoman killed in 'political' assassination. Israel promises further escalation against Iran. Protecting older Kiwis against elder abuse. Video / NZ Herald

Two people are missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Pātea this morning.

Emergency services and Coastguard South Taranaki volunteers are responding to the incident, which happened shortly after 10am.

Police were notified a boat had capsized about 200m offshore, with three people on board, police said in a statement.

“One person has been located in the water and is receiving treatment,” police said.